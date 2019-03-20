Log in
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Media Advisory - CIBC's Jon Hountalas to Speak at the National Bank Financial 17th Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference

03/20/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Media Advisory - CIBC's Jon Hountalas to Speak at the National Bank Financial 17th Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, March 20, 2019/CNW/ - Jon Hountalas, CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Canadawill speak at the National Bank Financial 17th Annual Canadian Financial Services Conference on Wednesday March 27, 2019in Montreal. Mr. Hountalas is scheduled to address the conference at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast at https://www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/exctv-prsntatns-wbcsts.html. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available at the same location.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

SOURCE CIBC - Investor Relations

For further information: Investor Relations: Alice Dunning, 416-861-8870, alice.dunning@cibc.com; Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, jason.patchett@cibc.com; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, erica.belling@cibc.com

Disclaimer

CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 13:19:07 UTC
