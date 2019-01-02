Log in
News Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to Speak at RBC's 2019 Canadian Bank CEO Conference

01/02/2019 | 09:09am EST

Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to Speak at RBC's 2019 Canadian Bank CEO Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2019/CNW/ - Victor Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) will speak at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Canadian Bank CEO Conference on Tuesday January 8, 2019in Toronto. Mr. Dodig is scheduled to address the conference at 10:05 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast at https://www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/exctv-prsntatns-wbcsts.html. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available at the same location.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC - Investor Relations

For further information: Investor Relations: Alice Dunning, 416-861-8870, alice.dunning@cibc.com; Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, jason.patchett@cibc.com; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, erica.belling@cibc.com

Disclaimer

CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 14:08:06 UTC
