News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the Empire Club of Canada

09/05/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2018/CNW/ - Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM), will provide a luncheon address at the Empire Club of Canadaon Tuesday Sept. 11, 2018. Mr. Dodig's speech will explore choices that can be made by businesses and governments to bolster Canada'scompetitiveness, manage disruption and ensure productivity and a position of strength, no matter the economic forecast.

Mr. Dodig's remarks will be available via live audio webcast. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location. A copy of his remarks will be available on cibc.com at 1:30 p.m.

When:

Tuesday September 11, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Who:

Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC

Where:

Arcadian Court

401 Bay St, Toronto

About CIBC
 CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC - Investor Relations

For further information: For media inquiries: Olga Petrycki, olga.petrycki@cibc.com, 416-306-9760

Disclaimer

CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 15:16:03 UTC
