Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the Empire Club of Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2018/CNW/ - Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM), will provide a luncheon address at the Empire Club of Canadaon Tuesday Sept. 11, 2018. Mr. Dodig's speech will explore choices that can be made by businesses and governments to bolster Canada'scompetitiveness, manage disruption and ensure productivity and a position of strength, no matter the economic forecast.

Mr. Dodig's remarks will be available via live audio webcast. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location. A copy of his remarks will be available on cibc.com at 1:30 p.m.

When: Tuesday September 11, 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Who: Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Where: Arcadian Court 401 Bay St, Toronto

