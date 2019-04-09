Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the Public Policy Forum Growth Summit

Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the Public Policy Forum Growth Summit

TORONTO, April 9, 2019/CNW/ - Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM), will provide the opening keynote address at the Public Policy Forum Growth Summit on Thursday April 11, 2019. Mr. Dodig's speech will explore ways that Canadacan enhance its competitiveness and position the country as a global leader in the 21st century.

WHEN: Thursday April 11, 9:10 a.m. WHO: Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC WHERE: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United Statesand around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

