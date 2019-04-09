Log in
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the Public Policy Forum Growth Summit

0
04/09/2019 | 07:58am EDT

Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the Public Policy Forum Growth Summit

TORONTO, April 9, 2019/CNW/ - Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM), will provide the opening keynote address at the Public Policy Forum Growth Summit on Thursday April 11, 2019. Mr. Dodig's speech will explore ways that Canadacan enhance its competitiveness and position the country as a global leader in the 21st century.

WHEN:

Thursday April 11, 9:10 a.m.

WHO:

Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC

WHERE:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United Statesand around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Trish Tervit, Public Affairs, 416-813-9119 and Trish.Tervit@cibc.com

Disclaimer

CIBC - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 11:57:01 UTC
