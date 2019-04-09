Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the Public Policy Forum Growth Summit

Media Advisory - CIBC's Victor Dodig to speak at the Public Policy Forum Growth Summit
TORONTO, April 9, 2019/CNW/ - Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM), will provide the opening keynote address at the Public Policy Forum Growth Summit on Thursday April 11, 2019. Mr. Dodig's speech will explore ways that Canadacan enhance its competitiveness and position the country as a global leader in the 21st century.
WHEN:
Thursday April 11, 9:10 a.m.
WHO:
Victor G. Dodig, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC
WHERE:
Metro Toronto Convention Centre
