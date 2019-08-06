Log in
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce : Stratifyd Receives $10 Million in Growth Capital Funding from CIBC

08/06/2019 | 11:01am EDT

CIBC Innovation Banking has entered into a $10-million debt-financing round with customer analytics company Stratifyd, which will use the funds to help facilitate future growth.

Stratifyd’s AI-powered platform ingests, analyzes and visualizes omni-channel customer feedback, making real-time insights. The platform looks at star ratings, surveys, marketplace reviews, call center transcripts, social media content, and many other forms of data.

“CIBC Innovation Banking is excited to work with the Stratifyd team,” said Amy Olah, Executive Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “Stratifyd has built an innovative and powerful AI platform and is well poised for continued growth.”

“We’re thrilled about this investment as it will help us achieve our goals by giving us the ability to hire top talent to help expand our solution’s capabilities and attract new clients,” said Derek Wang, CEO, Stratifyd. “Debt financing is especially humbling because it shows that an investor not only believes in Stratifyd and our vision for growth, but also sees the value of our platform.”

Customers across a variety of industries – ranging from financial services and healthcare to consumer-packaged goods and retail – use Stratifyd’s easy-to-understand AI insights to improve products and services, increase customer acquisition and retention, and grow revenue.

The company was named the second fastest-growing company in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, and has garnered praise from national organizations, including the American Business Awards, Forrester, Forbes, and the Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards – for its exceptional technology, platform, and leadership. Investors include Georgian Partners, Arsenal Growth and Mount Hopkins Investment Limited.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada. CIBC Innovation Banking is a brand name under which CIBC and CIBC Bank USA provide products and services.

About Stratifyd

Stratifyd is a technology company providing infinite solutions to companies worldwide through its AI-powered customer analytics tools. The company’s core platform ingests, analyzes, and visualizes omni-channel structured and unstructured data in real time to drive actionable insights and allow any employee to contribute creative solutions to some of the biggest problems faced by enterprises. Stratifyd’s mission is to democratize both data and AI to bridge the gap between data and self-service analytics. To learn more, visit www.stratifyd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
