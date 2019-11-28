Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CN Focused on Disciplined Recovery and Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:21am EST

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that it is implementing a recovery plan following the end of the 8-day long strike.

“CN remains focused on growth and is already in recovery mode as our employees return to their normal shifts,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “Overriding emphasis will be placed on safety as we implement a disciplined and progressive ramp up to avoid congestion that can overwhelm parts of the supply chain that are the most vulnerable.”

The 8-day strike caused CN’s network to run at approximately 10% capacity. Every strike day can cause several days of backlog, requiring time for the network to be fully current once it has returned to pre-strike operation levels.

In the coming days, CN will continue to initiate its recovery plan and will stay in close direct contact with customers of the railroad to collect feedback on progress.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries  –  serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts: 
MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
(514) 399-7956(514) 399-0052

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
10:21aCN Focused on Disciplined Recovery and Growth
GL
11/27Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to a..
GL
11/27CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Rail strike, pipeline spill lead Alberta to extend o..
AQ
11/27Canadian National Railway resume services after biggest rail strike in a deca..
RE
11/27TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : CN Ramps Back Up; Retail's Holiday Delivery Race; Pla..
DJ
11/27CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : You may be a millionaire in Quebec and budgeting for..
AQ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 094 M
EBIT 2019 5 875 M
Net income 2019 4 371 M
Debt 2019 13 416 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 6,71x
EV / Sales2020 6,39x
Capitalization 87 882 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 122,82  CAD
Last Close Price 122,86  CAD
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.58%66 152
UNION PACIFIC28.18%123 005
CSX CORPORATION15.81%55 905
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION30.89%51 039
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED30.98%32 729
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN61.93%15 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group