CN Grain Movement: Record Pace Continues

07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) proudly announced that western Canadian grain movement in the month of June exceeded 2.3 million metric tonnes (MMT), compared to the three year average of 1.80 MMT and June 2018’s result of 1.99 MMT. The cumulative total of tonnage moved for the 2018-19 crop year is on record pace at 25.5 MMT, or one million metric tonnes ahead of the previous record pace, despite the restrictions on Canadian exports to China.

“Our dedication to providing outstanding service for the Canadian economy contributes to Canada’s reputation as a strong and stable supply chain provider,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN. “We are investing $210M in rail capacity in North Vancouver to support the expanding coal and grain export terminals and to further encourage the growth of natural resources export supply chains.”

“Our investments and dedicated grain team focused our efforts onto what is going to be a record year,” said Allen Foster, vice president of Bulk at CN. “We are optimistic that the strong pace of shipments we’ve seen in June takes us through to the end of the crop year and we can build on our record shipment pace.”

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Source:

MediaInvestors
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media Relations, CNInvestor Relations, CN
514-399-7956514-399-0052

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 600 M
EBIT 2019 6 150 M
Net income 2019 4 371 M
Debt 2019 13 418 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,46x
EV / Sales2020 6,10x
Capitalization 87 434 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 125  CAD
Last Close Price 121  CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.87%66 635
UNION PACIFIC22.34%121 394
CSX CORPORATION24.51%63 625
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION33.30%53 438
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.32%32 868
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN27.63%12 405
