Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CN and Conductors Reach Tentative Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 10:01am EST

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is announcing that a tentative agreement has been reached with our 3,200 CN conductors and yard crews working on CN’s mainline and yards in Canada for a new collective agreement.

This agreement will allow for CN employees to return to work at 2:00 p.m. local times today, and yard assignments will start at 06:00 a.m. local times tomorrow morning and there will be no job action during the ratification period. The results of the ratification votes are expected within 8 weeks.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience and support and assure them that CN is preparing to resume full rail operations as soon as possible,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. “I would also like to personally thank our employees who kept the railroad moving safely at a reduced capacity. CN and its people are committed to moving the North American economy by providing freight service that enables economic growth.”

About CN
CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts: 
Media Investment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President 
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
(514) 399-7956(514) 399-0052

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
10:01aCN and Conductors Reach Tentative Agreement
GL
09:43aNEWSALERT : Teamsters say they have reached a tentative deal with CN to end stri..
AQ
04:09aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Union releases recording of tired CN conductor as st..
AQ
04:01aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Five things to know about the CN Rail strike
AQ
11/25CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : NOV 25, 2019 Labour negotiations update
PU
11/25NUTRIEN : CN strike prompts potash mine shutdown, triggering 550 temporary layof..
AQ
11/25Nutrien to Shut Down Rocanville Mine for Two Weeks Due to CN Strike
DJ
11/25CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Bibeau meets with Saskatchewan farmers, urges end to..
AQ
11/25CN meets U.S. federal requirement to operate Positive Train Control on all re..
GL
11/23CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN strike could trigger layoffs at Halifax port as r..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 111 M
EBIT 2019 5 881 M
Net income 2019 4 371 M
Debt 2019 13 529 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,62x
EV / Sales2020 6,30x
Capitalization 86 487 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 122,82  CAD
Last Close Price 120,91  CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.88%64 973
UNION PACIFIC30.15%124 887
CSX CORPORATION13.49%55 827
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION31.70%51 354
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED29.39%32 795
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN61.36%15 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group