CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
News 
CN and Evergreen Extend Intermodal Agreement

09/05/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

MONTREAL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Evergreen Line are pleased to announce that their long-standing relationship of 27 years will continue with a new agreement extending their intermodal partnership.

Evergreen and CN have long enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership, with Evergreen calling at CN served ports such as Vancouver, Prince Rupert, and Halifax. This new agreement furthers the privileged relationship between both companies.

“We are pleased to be renewing our partnership with CN,” said Roy Amalfitano, Vice Chairman of Evergreen Shipping Agency (America) Corporation, the general agency of Evergreen Line for North America. “After nearly three decades of close collaboration, we look forward to being able to rely on their excellence in transportation services and their unique North American network that spans three coasts.”

“We are proud that Evergreen continues to value CN’s network reach and excellence in supply chain logistics,” said Keith Reardon, senior vice-president of consumer product supply chain at CN. “Strategic and profitable growth is a key pillar of CN’s agenda and that means being part of the solution which enables Evergreen to continue expanding within the North American market and beyond.”

This announcement is the latest of recent announcements that are the product of CN’s focus on profitable growth in the intermodal sector as CN remains committed to offering the best intermodal rail service in North America.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts: 
MediaInvestors
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media Relations, CNInvestor Relations, CN
514-399-7956514-399-0052

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
