Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/29 04:43:44 pm
117.81 CAD   +2.13%
09:31pCN announces election of directors
GL
06:01pCN announces US$600-million debt offering
GL
12:59pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 20.2% in Week Ended April 25
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CN announces election of directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

MONTREAL, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 10, 2020, were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on April 28 via online webcast are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Shauneen Bruder 545,457,85699.89591,8000.11
Donald J. Carty538,834,66298.687,214,9941.32
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 520,766,08795.3725,283,5694.63
Julie Godin 541,458,78299.164,590,8740.84
Edith E. Holiday 455,478,27983.4190,571,37716.59
V. Maureen Kempston Darkes 515,296,99194.3730,752,6655.63
The Hon. Denis Losier 507,409,74492.9238,639,9127.08
The Hon. Kevin G. Lynch 526,256,84596.3819,792,8113.62
James E. O’Connor 542,510,88799.353,538,7690.65
Robert Pace 523,415,70095.8522,633,9564.15
Robert L. Phillips 513,210,38193.9932,839,2756.01
Jean-Jacques Ruest541,716,26299.214,333,3940.79
Laura Stein 519,315,43595.1026,734,2214.90

Robert Pace was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Mr. Pace is president and chief executive officer of The Pace Group Ltd., based in Halifax, N.S., which is engaged in radio broadcasting, real estate and environmental services.

Biographical information on all directors is available at http://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2020 will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

Meeting Questions
Any questions related to the Meeting that were not answered during the Meeting due to time constraints will be posted online and answered at www.cn.ca/en/investors . The questions and answers will remain available until one week after the Meeting.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries  –  serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts: 
MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
(514) 399-7956(514) 399-0052

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
09:31pCN announces election of directors
GL
06:01pCN announces US$600-million debt offering
GL
12:59pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 20.2% in Week Ended April 25
DJ
04/28CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN pays $1.25M to settle 2016 Minnesota wildfire dam..
AQ
04/27CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Earnings Beat Forecasts
DJ
04/27CN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27CN Declares Second-Quarter 2020 Dividend
GL
04/27CN Delivers Solid First Quarter Results Despite Network Disruptions
GL
04/27CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail withdraws profit forecast after rail blockad..
AQ
04/27CN to report first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results on April 27, ..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 14 018 M
EBIT 2020 5 343 M
Net income 2020 3 855 M
Debt 2020 14 233 M
Yield 2020 1,95%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,98x
EV / Sales2021 6,37x
Capitalization 83 622 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 113,61  CAD
Last Close Price 117,81  CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marlene Kaye Puffer President & CEO-Investment Division
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly COO, Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.03%57 978
UNION PACIFIC-10.75%109 494
CSX CORPORATION-7.61%51 171
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-12.10%43 872
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-2.17%31 419
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-12.97%12 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group