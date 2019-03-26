Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
CN to hold its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders in Montreal on April 30, 2019

03/26/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will hold its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders in Montreal on April 30, 2019, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary.

The meeting will be held at Le Windsor, Windsor Ballroom, 1170 Peel Street, Montreal starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. CN will provide an audio webcast of the meeting via the Investors’ section of its website, www.cn.ca/en/investors.

The company’s Management Information Circular and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, its 2018 Annual Report, and the 2018 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F are available in the Investors’ section of CN’s website.

CN is pleased to be hosting this year’s annual meeting of shareholders in Montreal, where the Company’s headquarters are located, as 2019 marks our 100th anniversary. From our beginnings, in 1919, CN played an important role in nation building. For CN’s 100th anniversary, we invite you to discover, explore and celebrate the people, places and events that have made us who we are. Stopping in cities across North America, CN100 – A Moving Celebration will be a traveling collection of informative experiences. It will be a great way for CN’s extended family and friends to look back on the miles we’ve covered together and imagine what lies ahead.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts: 
MediaInvestors
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
(514) 399-7956(514) 399-0052

CN100 logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 546 M
EBIT 2019 6 283 M
Net income 2019 4 483 M
Debt 2019 13 151 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 18,50
P/E ratio 2020 16,84
EV / Sales 2019 6,23x
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
Capitalization 83 675 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 113  CAD
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY14.13%62 430
UNION PACIFIC16.20%116 745
CSX CORPORATION17.11%59 131
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.24%48 091
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD11.09%28 102
DSV A/S26.28%15 444
