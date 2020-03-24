Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CN to participate in a virtual fireside chat with BMO Capital Markets on March 26

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

MONTREAL, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Fadi Chamoun of BMO Capital Markets, on March 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live audio webcast of their remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts: 
Media  Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis  Paul Butcher
Senior Manager  Vice-President
Media Relations  Investor Relations 
(514) 399-7956  (514) 399-0052


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
04:02pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN to participate in a virtual fireside chat with BM..
AQ
04:02pCN to participate in a virtual fireside chat with BMO Capital Markets on Marc..
GL
03/18North American Rail Traffic Fell 6.4% in Week Ended March 14
DJ
03/16CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Protective Orders Alive And Well In Canadian IP Liti..
AQ
03/13CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on Canadian Nation..
AQ
03/11CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN adopts live webcast format for its 2020 annual me..
AQ
03/11North American Rail Traffic Fell 6.4% in Week Ended March 7
DJ
03/10CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Hamlet northeast of Calgary safe for re-entry after ..
AQ
03/10LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS WAS ABOARD R : Tsb
AQ
03/09CN Announcement Regarding J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 15 311 M
EBIT 2020 5 867 M
Net income 2020 4 341 M
Debt 2020 14 163 M
Yield 2020 2,35%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,50x
EV / Sales2021 5,18x
Capitalization 70 096 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 118,65  CAD
Last Close Price 98,56  CAD
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marlene Kaye Puffer President & CEO-Investment Division
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly COO, Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-15.44%48 572
UNION PACIFIC-34.82%81 340
CSX CORPORATION-31.08%38 591
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-38.76%31 806
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-18.99%25 213
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-34.36%10 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group