Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CN to report first-quarter 2019 financial and operating results on April 29, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 09:01am EDT

MONTREAL, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its first-quarter 2019 financial and operating results on April 29, 2019, at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a webcast/conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. EDT April 29. JJ Ruest, CN president and chief executive officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate in or listen to the first-quarter 2019 presentation and question-and-answer period by telephone should call 800-355-4959 or 416-641-6122 by 4:20 p.m. EDT on April 29.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors’ section of its website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. The slides will be posted on the website after the close of markets on April 29. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts: 
MediaInvestors
Jonathan AbecassisPaul Butcher
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
(514) 399-7956(514) 399-0052

CN100 logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
09:01aCN to report first-quarter 2019 financial and operating results on April 29, ..
GL
08:27aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' new call to P..
AQ
08:27aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN investing $245 million in Quebec's rail infrastru..
AQ
03/28CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : MAR 28, 2019ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' new ca..
PU
03/28ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' new call to Port of Prince Rupert
GL
03/28CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : MAR 28, 2019CN investing $245 million in Quebec's ra..
PU
03/28CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN investing $245 million in Quebec's rail infrastru..
AQ
03/27North America Rail Traffic Down 3.4% in Week Ended March 23
DJ
03/27CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : to upgrade Manitobas rail infrastructure
AQ
03/26CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : MAR 26, 2019CN to hold its 2019 annual meeting of sh..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 546 M
EBIT 2019 6 283 M
Net income 2019 4 483 M
Debt 2019 13 151 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 19,21
P/E ratio 2020 17,49
EV / Sales 2019 6,44x
EV / Sales 2020 6,11x
Capitalization 86 894 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 113  CAD
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.52%64 640
UNION PACIFIC19.51%119 419
CSX CORPORATION19.80%60 488
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION24.64%49 851
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD13.60%28 690
DSV A/S25.77%15 271
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
About