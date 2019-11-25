Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canada's rail strike to hit fertilizer output, slow grains exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:31pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Trains are seen in the yard at the at the CN Rail Brampton Intermodal Terminal in Brampton

A strike at Canada's largest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co., has forced one fertilizer company to set a date to curtail production and is threatening to slow agricultural exports with at least 30 vessels waiting at Canada's West Coast to load grain shipments.

As the strike by some 3,200 unionized employees entered its seventh day on Monday, labor union Teamsters Canada said it was no closer to an agreement than when the strike began.

Striking conductors and yard workers are demanding improved working conditions, including worker rest breaks in what is Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade.

Nutrien Ltd said on Monday it was preparing to shut down its largest potash mine, Rocanville, for two weeks effective Dec. 2 because of the CN strike.

Mark Hemmes, president of Quorum Corporation which monitors the movement of prairie grain for the Canadian government, told Reuters there were 21 ships parked in the Port of Vancouver as of Friday and nine anchored at the Port of Prince Rupert, in northern British Columbia.

Those figures, he added, were likely to rise by Monday to a combined 35 vessels, which are used to transport grains to international markets.

Canada relies on its two major railways - CN and Canadian Pacific Railway to move products like crops, oil, potash, coal and other manufactured goods to ports and the United States.

Economists have estimated a prolonged strike could hit already slowing growth expected by year's end while costing the Canadian economy billions of dollars. About half of the country's exports move by rail, industry figures show.

A CN spokesman said company officials continue to negotiate and call for binding arbitration, a demand the union has rejected thus far.

A spokeswoman for Canadian Labor Minister Filomena Tassi declined comment. The federal government has so far sidestepped calls to force employees back to work by insisting collective bargaining is the fastest way to solve the dispute.

The strike, Hemmes said, is affecting both shippers who are captive to CN lines and exporters who rely on CP, because many of the grain handling facilities at the country's major ports are serviced only by CN.

"Any Richardson facility or Cargill facility that is located on CP (lines) is basically unable to ship anything from the country to Vancouver," he explained, referring to major Canadian grain companies.

In a statement, Cargill Ltd. spokeswoman Connie Tamoto said the company had taken "mitigation measures" to ensure customer needs are met.

Richardson International could not immediately be reached for comment.

FARMERS PROTEST

Around 300 farmers gathered with a dozen tractors near the prime minister's parliamentary office in Montreal on Monday to demand the government do more to end the strike because of a propane shortage.

CN is a key link in the transport of propane to parts of Eastern Canada where it is used to heat homes, hospitals, and to dry grain. Some farmers held bags of grain and signs that read "Propane - it's not just for barbecues" and "To dry grain, you need propane."

"Producers are increasingly distressed ... they are a bit exasperated by the government's lack of sensitivity so far," said Patrice Juneau of Quebec's Union of Agricultural Producers.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Ottawa, Allison Lampert in Montreal and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnnipeg, David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Christinne Muschi in Montreal; Editing by Denny Thomas, Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)

By Kelsey Johnson and Allison Lampert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
11:44aNutrien to Shut Down Rocanville Mine for Two Weeks Due to CN Strike
DJ
11:41aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Bibeau meets with Saskatchewan farmers, urges end to..
AQ
10:07aLoonie steadies as wholesale trade lifts Canada's economy
RE
09:31aCN meets U.S. federal requirement to operate Positive Train Control on all re..
GL
11/23CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN strike could trigger layoffs at Halifax port as r..
AQ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22Canada Rejects Calls for Legislation to End Railway Strike
DJ
11/22CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : NOV 22, 2019 Labour negotiations update
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 114 M
EBIT 2019 5 883 M
Net income 2019 4 374 M
Debt 2019 13 525 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 6,58x
EV / Sales2020 6,27x
Capitalization 85 979 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 122,82  CAD
Last Close Price 120,20  CAD
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.88%64 667
UNION PACIFIC27.28%122 138
CSX CORPORATION13.49%54 832
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION29.18%50 371
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED29.39%32 343
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN59.17%15 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group