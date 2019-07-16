Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian National, Imperial Oil, Suncor to Rebuild Steen River Rail Bridge

0
07/16/2019 | 11:27am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.T, CNI) on Tuesday said it will team with Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.T, IMO) and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.T, SU) to rebuild a key rail bridge in Alberta that was destroyed by a wildfire in May.

Canadian National said it will rebuild the approaches on both ends of the 360-foot bridge over the Steen River with concrete and steel and will replace the bridge deck of the steel span in a project that should be completed by mid-August.

Imperial and Suncor are contributing funds to the reconstruction, the railway added.

The bridge provided a vital supply route for fuel and other commodities from Alberta to many remote communities in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 1.56% 124.03 Delayed Quote.20.78%
IMPERIAL OIL LTD 0.03% 37.28 Delayed Quote.7.81%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.62% 41.73 Delayed Quote.10.15%
WTI 0.22% 59.59 Delayed Quote.33.04%
