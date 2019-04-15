Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian National Railway : APR 15, 2019CN to Appeal CTA Decision on Service Obligations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

MONTREAL, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is in receipt of the decision made by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) this afternoon with regard to possible freight rail service issues in the Vancouver area.

CN disagrees with the CTA's conclusions which were based on the evidence submitted at hearings in Vancouver in January 2019 and intends to appeal the decision to the Federal Court of Appeal.

The sole breach identified by the Agency related to CN's September 2018 announcement of its intention to regulate the flow of traffic of wood pulp shipments in Vancouver during December 2018 for the purposes of avoiding congestion. CN maintains that this was an appropriate and necessary measure in the circumstances.

The focus of the Agency's investigation was possible freight rail service issues in the Vancouver area during the four month period of October 2018 to January 2019, and in particular congestion at CN's Thornton Yard. The Agency also concluded that CN's regulated flow of traffic at Thornton Yard was justified in the circumstances, as the traffic increases and congestion issues which prompted the embargoes were beyond CN's control. The Agency recognized CN's efforts during the fall of 2018 to reduce congestion through the deployment of extra crews and locomotive power.

Contacts:
Media Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 00:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
08:13pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : APR 15, 2019CN to Appeal CTA Decision on Service Obl..
PU
07:41pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN to Appeal CTA Decision on Service Obligations
AQ
04/12CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN investing more than US$80 million to expand and s..
AQ
04/11CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : APR 11, 2019CN investing more than US$80 million to ..
PU
04/11CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN investing more than US$80 million to expand and s..
AQ
04/10North American Rail Traffic Fell 0.6% in Week Ended April 6
DJ
04/09CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN investing US$190 million to expand and strengthen..
AQ
04/09CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN investing more than US$95 million to expand and s..
AQ
04/09CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN investing approximately US$100 million to expand ..
AQ
04/09CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN investing approximately US$120 million to expand ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 531 M
EBIT 2019 6 246 M
Net income 2019 4 473 M
Debt 2019 13 186 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 19,73
P/E ratio 2020 17,76
EV / Sales 2019 6,54x
EV / Sales 2020 6,18x
Capitalization 88 322 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 115  CAD
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY20.65%65 585
UNION PACIFIC22.62%120 482
CSX CORPORATION23.39%61 277
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION31.17%51 538
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD17.53%29 671
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC.7.97%12 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About