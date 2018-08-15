Canadian National Railway : AUG 15, 2018Veteran CN precision scheduled railroaders appointed to enhance industry-leading efficiency and customer service standards

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN (TSX:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) today announced senior management appointments, tapping experienced precision scheduled railroaders to drive cost efficiencies and capacity utilization initiatives, while advancing CN's supply chain mindset and customer focus.



'Amid solid market demand, we aim to grow faster than the broader economy,' said Ruest. 'These outstanding CN leaders will enhance our precision scheduled railroad model - one we developed and that redefined the industry - to new levels of operating efficiency and superior supply chain customer service.

'Our ONE TEAM is acting with a sense of urgency, aligning with a dynamic marketplace, utilizing CN's expanding capacity, and deploying technology in pursuit of new cost efficiencies and increased safety,' Ruest said.

Doug MacDonald and Keith Reardon, two veteran commercial leaders, will head CN's sales and marketing initiatives and all non-rail supply chain operations, such as intermodal container terminals and transload facilities, to produce solid supply chain services that compete across all markets.

John Orr, an experienced operator across CN's three regions, has been named senior vice-president and chief transportation officer responsible for CN's day-to-day rail operations, to push network velocity, drive cost leadership, and increase production in gross ton miles (GTMs).

'Our talented people set CN apart,' said Ruest. 'With decades of experience executing our proven operating model, Doug, Keith and John together strengthen our ability to meet the demands of our customers. These appointments, from within our ranks, show the leadership depth throughout the company, as we remain focused on long-term succession planning and development of future CN leaders.'

MacDonald, previously vice-president of bulk, becomes senior vice-president, rail centric supply chain growth, overseeing the execution and expansion of bulk and merchandise carload businesses. Reardon, previously vice-president of intermodal and automotive, becomes senior vice-president, consumer product supply chain growth, overseeing the execution and expansion of intermodal and automotive businesses.

Reporting directly to the president and chief executive officer, MacDonald and Reardon will lead the commercial teams and non-rail operations in their respective supply chains, incorporating CN's 23 intermodal terminals, 31 transload and Cargoflo facilities, four Great Lakes bulk docks, 18 Autoport locations, and more than 1,100 truck owner-operators.

In these new roles, they will directly manage their supply chain performance and have the ability to effectively adapt all last-mile services for customers.

Reporting directly to Mike Cory, executive vice-president and chief operating officer, Orr will lead day-to-day scheduled railroad operations in the field across CN's three regions and the network operations group, driving core system transportation decisions 24/7/365. Orr, most recently senior vice-president of CN's Southern Region, will focus on the velocity of assets, cost efficiency, safety, and increasing GTM production as CN looks to move higher volumes.

As chief operating officer, Cory continues to oversee all CN railway operations. Cory will also focus his leadership on the transformation of CN's engineering and mechanical functions and the strategic widespread implementation of new technology in the field to maximize network resiliency and safety.

Derek Taylor, previously general manager of CN's Southern Region Operations Center, has been promoted to vice-president of CN's Southern Region, based in Homewood, Ill.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'assumes,' 'outlook,' 'plans,' 'targets,' or other similar words.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic and business conditions; industry competition; inflation, currency and interest rate fluctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; transportation of hazardous materials; various events which could disrupt operations, including natural events such as severe weather, droughts, fires, floods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports filed by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis in CN's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN's website, for a description of major risk factors.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of more than 25,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca .