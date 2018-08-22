Canadian National Railway : AUG 22, 2018Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 12

Log in
08/22/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Sept. 12, 2018, starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

CN will provide a live audio webcast of Houle's remarks via the Investors' section of the Company's website, www.cn.ca/en/investors.

CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of more than 25,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:
Media Investors
Patrick Waldron Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-8803 (514) 399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:16:02 UTC
