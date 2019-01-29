Canadian National Railway : Boosts Dividend, Plans Stock Buyback

By Josh Beckerman



Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has increased its dividend to 53.75 Canadian cents from 45.5 Canadian cents.

The company also authorized the repurchase of up to 22 million shares over 12 months.

"Supported by our strong ability to generate cash flow, we are investing significantly to support growth opportunities while continuing to reward our shareholders," the company said.

On Tuesday, Canadian National reported that fourth-quarter revenue rose 16% to C$3.81 billion, while adjusted earnings per share rose 24%.

