CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNR)

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNR)
News

Canadian National Railway : Boosts Dividend, Plans Stock Buyback

01/29/2019 | 08:00pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has increased its dividend to 53.75 Canadian cents from 45.5 Canadian cents.

The company also authorized the repurchase of up to 22 million shares over 12 months.

"Supported by our strong ability to generate cash flow, we are investing significantly to support growth opportunities while continuing to reward our shareholders," the company said.

On Tuesday, Canadian National reported that fourth-quarter revenue rose 16% to C$3.81 billion, while adjusted earnings per share rose 24%.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 14 310 M
EBIT 2018 5 519 M
Net income 2018 4 212 M
Debt 2018 11 711 M
Yield 2018 1,65%
P/E ratio 2018 19,28
P/E ratio 2019 17,70
EV / Sales 2018 6,46x
EV / Sales 2019 6,02x
Capitalization 80 690 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Leduc Senior VP-Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.73%60 865
UNION PACIFIC16.44%117 813
CSX CORPORATION5.60%55 402
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION10.87%44 448
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD11.05%28 879
DSV22.88%15 191
