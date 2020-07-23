Log in
Canadian National Railway : CN's Autonomous Track Inspection Program

07/23/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Within the framework of Intelligent Engineering Business Systems (IEBS), and Information and Operational Technology, CN is moving out of the lab and into the field with new real-time technology platforms that increase the safety, execution and efficiency of our operations.

CN's Autonomous Track Inspection Program (ATIP) is a fully automated rail car that employs wireless communications to test and monitor real-time geometric track parameters without interrupting normal railroad operations. Powered by solar panels and a generator and travelling at revenue service track speed, our Autonomous Track Inspection Program uses the latest sensor and AI technology to deploy fully automated track inspections 24/7/365.

Utilizing advanced electronic sensing technology, ATIP creates a profile of the track being inspected and provides a real-time picture of track geometry to track maintenance employees, enabling them to protect and repair track conditions as required. The data collected also supports predictive maintenance capabilities, and reduces the time required for manual inspections, which increases network capacity and fluidity.

The use of autonomous inspection technologies results in earlier detection of track defects and better data capture for improved predictive maintenance, moving from reactive to preventative maintenance and ultimately building a safer rail network.

CN's current ATIP deployments in 2019 and 2020 include eight inspection boxcars that cover core routes from Chicago to Prince Rupert, New Orleans and Halifax.

With our strong guiding principle to be the safest and most respected railroad in North America, CN is evolving from a traditional railway to the digital, connected railway of the future. Next generation technology and Intelligent Engineering Business Systems are designed to provide real-time information to our crews and customers, and are laying the digital foundation that will safely usher us into our next century of operations.



Solar and generator power for uninterrupted service

Positioning system for precise asset location

Wireless real-time communications and alerts

Autonomous onboard data processing systems

Laser measurement of track geometry

Continuous measurement of rail shape for optimum profile, rail distance and cross level deviation alignment

3D track assessment system and component analysis (ballast, ties, spikes, plates)

Cross plane LIDAR provides a 3D view of railway corridor

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:35:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 13 855 M 10 330 M 10 330 M
Net income 2020 3 634 M 2 709 M 2 709 M
Net Debt 2020 13 627 M 10 160 M 10 160 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 92 195 M 68 828 M 68 739 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 22 112
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 126,06 CAD
Last Close Price 129,87 CAD
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marlene Kaye Puffer President & CEO-Investment Division
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly COO, Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY10.56%68 732
UNION PACIFIC-0.78%121 722
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-3.58%48 438
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED10.26%36 928
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN1.91%14 752
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.8.95%11 469
