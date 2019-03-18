Canadian National Railway : CN to Invest More Than C$245 Million In Saskatchewan Rail Infrastructure

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI), or CN, announced plans Monday to invest more than C$245 million in Saskatchewan in 2019 to expand and strengthen the company's rail network there.

The Saskatchewan investments are part of CN's 2019 record C$3.9 billion capital investment, the company said.

The work in Saskatchewan will include laying and replacing track and ties, refurbishing road crossings and repairs to rail infrastructure, CN said.

CN says it spent about $700 million over the last five years in the province, where it employees about 1,300 people and operates 1,937 miles of track.

