Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian National Railway : CN to Invest More Than C$245 Million In Saskatchewan Rail Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI), or CN, announced plans Monday to invest more than C$245 million in Saskatchewan in 2019 to expand and strengthen the company's rail network there.

The Saskatchewan investments are part of CN's 2019 record C$3.9 billion capital investment, the company said.

The work in Saskatchewan will include laying and replacing track and ties, refurbishing road crossings and repairs to rail infrastructure, CN said.

CN says it spent about $700 million over the last five years in the province, where it employees about 1,300 people and operates 1,937 miles of track.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
04:42pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN to Invest More Than C$245 Million In Saskatchewan..
DJ
04:30pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : MAR 18, 2019CN investing more than $245 million to e..
PU
04:02pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN investing more than $245 million to expand and st..
AQ
03/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN CEO JJ Ruest receives Railroader of the Year awar..
AQ
03/14CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : MAR 14, 2019CN CEO JJ Ruest receives Railroader of t..
PU
03/13CN CEO JJ Ruest receives Railroader of the Year award
GL
03/07CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Empl..
AQ
03/04CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : MAR 04, 2019CN recognized as one of Canada's Best Di..
PU
03/04CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Empl..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 584 M
EBIT 2019 6 290 M
Net income 2019 4 488 M
Debt 2019 13 151 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 18,72
P/E ratio 2020 17,06
EV / Sales 2019 6,29x
EV / Sales 2020 5,99x
Capitalization 84 860 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 113  CAD
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY15.60%63 611
UNION PACIFIC19.37%119 275
CSX CORPORATION17.19%59 386
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.05%48 014
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD12.94%28 740
DSV A/S32.25%16 197
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.