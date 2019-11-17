Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian National Railway : Conductors Set Tuesday Strike Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 10:23am EST

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- The union representing Canadian National Railway Co. conductors says its members will go on strike early Tuesday if they haven't reached a deal by then for a new collective agreement.

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said more than 3,000 conductors, yard workers and other train workers plan to begin their strike on Tuesday at 12:01am EST. The workers' previous collective agreement with the company expired in July, the union said.

Canadian National said that it continues to negotiate in good faith and that is had offered to enter into binding arbitration with the union. It said the union had declined the offer of binding arbitration.

"We remain committed to constructive talks to reach an agreement without a work stoppage," Canadian National Chief Operating Officer Rob Reilly said.

The union said its biggest concerns relate to rail safety, including worker fatigue, and prescription drug benefits. It said wages were not a major sticking point in the negotiations.

"The union hopes to reach a negotiated settlement that its members can ratify, and to move forward without a service disruption," it said.

Canadian National is Canada's largest railroad operator and transports more than 250 billion Canadian dollars ($189 billion) of goods annually, according to the company.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
10:23aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Conductors Set Tuesday Strike Deadline
DJ
11/16CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN and Tree Canada collaborate to support City of No..
AQ
11/16CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN receives strike notice from union representing tr..
AQ
11/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail confirms job cuts as weakening economy cuts ..
AQ
11/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : to Lay Off About 1,600, Sources Say --Report
DJ
11/15MEDIA INVITATION : The 15th edition of the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge will be..
AQ
11/13North American Rail Traffic Fell 5.6% in Week Ended Nov. 9
DJ
11/11CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN - James Street Swing Bridge Reopening
AQ
11/11CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Historic piece of Canadian military history arrives ..
AQ
11/10CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : NOV 10, 2019Historic piece of Canadian military hist..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 120 M
EBIT 2019 5 894 M
Net income 2019 4 381 M
Debt 2019 13 525 M
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,76x
EV / Sales2020 6,43x
Capitalization 88 654 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 122,82  CAD
Last Close Price 123,94  CAD
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY22.14%67 023
UNION PACIFIC26.43%122 367
CSX CORPORATION15.63%55 687
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION27.70%49 821
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED30.31%33 181
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN60.64%15 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group