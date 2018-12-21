Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNR)
Canadian National Railway : DEC 21, 2018CN achieves PTC milestones before year-end deadline

12/21/2018 | 07:45pm CET

PTC hardware now installed on approximately 3,100 route-miles; full implementation to be completed in 2020

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) said today it has met all Dec. 31, 2018 milestones in its positive train control (PTC) implementation plan and applied on November 7 for a two-year extension to complete deployment and interoperability.

Mandated by the U.S. Congress to be installed on certain mainline tracks, PTC is a system designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, derailments caused by excessive speed, and certain unauthorized train movements on a given track segment. By the end of 2018, U.S. railways must have all PTC hardware installed, all needed radio spectrum acquired, and have PTC initiated on more than half their required territory.

Railways that meet those benchmarks can obtain a 24-month extension from the Federal Railroad Administration to complete full PTC implementation by Dec. 31, 2020.

CN has achieved the following milestones for its PTC system:

  • Installed all planned 1,662 radio towers
  • Trained all 5,614 employees required
  • Completed PTC hardware installation on all 586 required locomotives and 35 required track segments.
  • Initiated PTC on 19 of 35 track segments, or 54 percent of required track segments, representing approximately 1,568 miles.

CN is investing US$1.4 billion on the entire project to install PTC on approximately 3,100 route-miles in the United States.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:
Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis
Manager
Media Relations
(514) 399-7956 		Paul Butcher
Vice-President
Investor Relations
(514) 399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 18:44:04 UTC
