CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNR)
Canadian National Railway : FEB 07, 2019CN recognized as a top employer in Montreal for the third straight year

02/07/2019 | 02:20pm EST

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to be recognized as one of Montreal's top employers of 2019 by Canada's Top 100 Employers for the third straight year.

'We are very pleased to be selected as a top employer in Montreal for the third straight year,' said Kim Madigan, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources at CN. 'This year, we are particularly proud that Canada's Top 100 Employers has recognized our commitment to employee development initiatives and community involvement. Our people are what differentiates CN as a world-class transportation company. Giving back to the communities we work in is not a slogan, it is a way of doing business for CN, and our employees take that to heart.'

Also recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers of 2018, CN employs more than 3,000 people in the Montreal Metropolitan region.

First published in 2006, Montreal's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in greater Montreal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. This year's winners were announced on January 31, 2019 in a special magazine published in the Montreal Gazette.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:
Media Investors
Alexandre Boulé
 Paul Butcher
Senior Advisor
 Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-4735 (514) 399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 19:19:05 UTC
