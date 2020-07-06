Canadian National Railway : Investor Fact Book Update - 2020
0
07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT
MovingForward
CN 2020 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
PICTURED ABOVE:One of CN's newest high-efﬁciency locomotives, Jasper, AB. Photo by CN employee Tim Stevens.
Creating Valuefor Our Shareholders
2019 Highlights
TOTAL REVENUES
OPERATING RATIO
ADJUSTED ROIC1)
$14.9B
62.5%
15.1%
FREE CASH FLOW1)
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE1)
$2.0B
$5.83
$5.80
1) See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.
CN'S STOCK PERFORMANCE (2013 - 2019)1)
192%
(Index: Closing price on January 31, 2013 = 100)
CNR (TSX)
CNI (NYSE)
S&P 500
CUMULATIVE TOTAL RETURN SINCE JANUARY 2013
TSX
CN's share price on the TSX (CNR) has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% since our initial public offering (IPO) in 1995.
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1) As at December 31, 2019
Source: Bloomberg
TOTAL SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION
(in millions $)
pShare repurchasespDividends
~77%
(Index: Closing price on January 31, 2013 = 100)
3,244
2,746 996
OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME1)RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2019
2,124 724 1,400
1,700
CN's strong ﬁnancial position allowed us to distribute over $3.2 billion to our shareholders in 2019. We have increased our dividend every year since 1995 at an average CAGR of 16%. CN has returned over $23 billion to our
2013shareholders since 2000 in the form of
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
share repurchases.
1) As at December 31, 2019
1) See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.
1,544
CN | 2020 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
01
Our Strengths andCompetitive Advantages
A GREAT AND DIVERSIFIED FRANCHISE
CN is a leading North American transportation and logistics company, and our approximately 20,000-mile network spans Canada and Mid-America, connecting ports on three coasts.
KEY STATISTICS1)
What sets CN apart
Proven track record of growth and ﬁnancial stability
~20,000
Expansive North American network with unmatched reach
ROUTE MILES
$3.9B
CAPITAL INVESTMENTS
CN's network was not built overnight. Our solid franchise is the result of strategic capital spending to strengthen and evolve the network and our key acquisitions across Canada and in the U.S. to build our tracks and extend our geography, which includes CN's ﬂuidity advantage in Chicago.
CN is committed to long-term value for our shareholders through strong ﬁnancial performance and a best-in-class balance sheet. Our ﬁrst use of cash is investing in the business to accommodate expected growth and to ensure the safety and ﬂuidity of the network.
25,975
Pioneers of Scheduled Railroading with a supply chain focus
EMPLOYEES(end of period)
15%
MORE FUEL EFFICIENT THAN THE INDUSTRY AVERAGE
For more than 15 years, Scheduled Railroading has been the foundation of how CN operates, from our day-to-day operations to our procurement practices. With Scheduled Railroading as our base, we are looking at innovative ways to transform our whole business, from engineering to sales and marketing, to be a best-in-class supply chain enabler.
Experienced and diverse talentCN is proud to have a pool of talent that draws on experience and knowledge not only from the rail industry, but also from other industries to build a more well-rounded management team. Our management team is composed of innovative, transformative and accountable leaders who are willing to take measured risks and build on our solid foundation.
1) See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.
Operating measures2)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
STATISTICAL OPERATING DATA
Gross ton miles (GTMs) (billions)
Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (billions)
Carloads (thousands)
442.1 224.7 5,485
423.4 214.3 5,205
469.2 237.1 5,737
490.4 248.4 5,976
Route miles (includes Canada and the U.S.)
19,600
19,600
19,500
19,500
Employees (end of period)
Employees (average for the period)
23,066 24,406
22,249 22,322
23,945 23,074
25,720 25,423
KEY OPERATING MEASURES
Freight revenue per RTM (cents) Freight revenue per carload ($)
5.30
5.28
5.18
5.45
2,170
2,176
2,143
2,267
GTMs per average number of employees (thousands) Operating expenses per GTM (cents)
18,114
18,969
20,335
19,290
1.69
1.65
1.66
1.80
Labor and fringe beneﬁts expense per GTM (cents) Diesel fuel consumed (US gallons in millions) Average fuel price ($/US gallon)
0.57
0.57
0.54
0.58
425.0
398.9
441.4
462.7
2.68
2.34
2.74
3.32
GTMs per US gallon of fuel consumed
1,040
1,061
1,063
1,060
OPERATING METRICS
Car velocity (car miles per day)
224
236
211
188
Yard productivity (cars per yard switching hour)
48
51
51
49
Locomotive utilization (trailing GTMs per total horsepower)
219
230
225
208
Train productivity (GTMs per train mile)
8,739
9,314
9,424
9,163
Through dwell (hours)
7.3
6.9
7.7
8.3
Through network train speed (miles per hour)
21.5
22.5
20.3
18.0
CN ROLLING STOCK
Diesel locomotives (end of period)
Freight cars (end of period)
2,180 63,913
2,268 63,442
2,285 65,019
2,412 66,978
2) Statistical operating data, key operating measures and rolling stock information are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are subject to change as more complete information becomes available. Deﬁnitions of these indicators are provided on our website,www.cn.ca/glossary.
2019 VS. 2015 CAGR
+2%
+1%
-1%
-3%
CN | 2020 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
05
Markets
MarketOverview
REACHING FARTHER WITH OUR CUSTOMERS
CN aims to deliver valuable transportation services for our customers and to work with all our supply chain partners as ONE TEAM with ONE GOAL. Our freight revenues are derived from seven commodity groups representing a balanced and diversiﬁed portfolio of goods, enabling CN to better weather economic ﬂuctuations and enhance our potential for growth opportunities.
Our business model is anchored on the continuous pursuit of operational and service excellence. We focus on continuous improvement and a supply chain mindset that allows us to collaborate with our customers.
Considering changing economic conditions and shiﬅing market cycles, CN nurtures the close relationships of our business units with our customers to better anticipate future demands and help them win in new end markets.
Well-diversiﬁed portfolio supported by solid base of customers and partners
Performance Summary
Revenues$ millions%Carloadsthousands%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 Change1)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 Change1)
Petroleum and Chemicals Metals and Minerals Forest Products Coal
2,442
2,174
2,208
2,660
3,052
15%
640
599
614
653
688
5%
1,437
1,218
1,523
1,689
1,643
(3%)
886
807
995
1,030
1,008 (2%)
1,728
1,797
1,788
1,886
1,808
612
434
535
661
658
(4%) -%
441
440
424
418
375 (10%)
438
333
303
346
335 (3%)
Grain and Fertilizers Intermodal AutomotiveTotal freightOther
2,071
2,098
2,214
2,357
2,392
1%
607
602
619
632
619 (2%)
2,896
2,846
3,200
3,465
3,787
9%
2,232
2,163
2,514
2,634
2,618 (1%)
719
759
825
830
858
3%
241
261
268
263
11,905
11,326
12,293
13,548
14,198
5%
5,485
5,205
5,737
5,976
269 5,912
2% (1%)
Total
706 12,611
711 12,037
748 13,041
773 14,321
719 14,917
(7%) 4%
RTMsmillions%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019 Change1)
2015
2016
2017
Average length of haulmiles% 2018 2019 Change1)
Petroleum and Chemicals Metals and Minerals Forest Products Coal
51,103
43,395
44,375
50,722
53,989
6%
897
821
819
21,828
20,233
27,938
27,993
25,449
(9%)
307
313
339
30,097
31,401
30,510
29,918
27,187
(9%)
810
836
840
15,956
11,032
14,539
17,927
17,653
(2%)
317
292
435
Grain and Fertilizers Intermodal Automotive
50,001
51,485
56,123
57,819
55,597
(4%)
831
865
905
52,144
53,056
59,356
60,120
58,344
(3%)
1,822
1,841
1,848
3,581
3,725
4,257
3,884
3,735
(4%)
766
730
802
224,710 214,327 237,098 248,383241,954
(3%)
727
749
775
1) % change from 2018 to 2019.
Industry leading in volume growth
CN | 2020 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE
07
874
885
1%
336
315
(6%)
839
841
-%
464
470
1%
905
887
(2%)
1,826
1,816
(1%)
762
741
(3%)
782
777
(1%)
CN VOLUME PERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO INDUSTRY PEERS (RTMs)
(Index 2013 = 100)
130
120
CN KSU CP NSC CSX UNP
+2.4%
CAGR IN RTMs BETWEEN 2013 AND 2019
110
100
90
CN's objective is to grow our business faster than the overall North American economy. CN has demonstrated a strong track record of growth, outpacing our railroad industry peers.
