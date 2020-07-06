Canadian National Railway : Investor Fact Book Update - 2020

Log in
MovingForward

CN 2020 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

CONTENTS

Overview

  • 01 Creating Value for Our Shareholders

  • 02 Our Strengths and

    Competitive Advantages

  • 04 Financial and Operating Measures

Markets

06

Market Overview

  • 08 Petroleum and Chemicals

  • 09 Metals and Minerals

  • 10 Forest Products

  • 11 Coal

  • 12 Grain and Fertilizers

  • 13 Intermodal

  • 14 Automotive

Except where otherwise indicated, all ﬁnancial information reﬂected in this document is expressed in Canadian dollars and determined on the basis of United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Financials

  • 15 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

  • 16 Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

  • 17 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

  • 19 Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data

  • 20 Non-GAAP Measures

  • 25 Shareholder and Investor Information

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

As used herein, the terms "CN", the "Company", "we", "our", and "us" refer to Canadian National Railway Company, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Certain statements included in the CN 2019 Investor Fact Book constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of terminology such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "assumes", "outlook", "plans", "targets", or other similar words.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of a pandemic outbreak of a contagious illness; general economic and business conditions, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic; industry competition; inﬂation, currency and interest rate ﬂuctuations; changes in fuel prices; legislative and/or regulatory developments; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; actions by regulators; increases in maintenance and operating costs; security threats; reliance on technology and related cybersecurity risk; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; transportation of hazardous materials; various events which could disrupt operations, including illegal blockades of rail networks, and natural events such as severe weather, droughts, ﬁres, ﬂoods and earthquakes; climate change; labor negotiations and disruptions; environmental claims; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; timing and completion of capital programs; and other risks detailed from time to time in reports ﬁled by CN with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis in CN's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, ﬁled with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) as well as on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov) through EDGAR and available on CN's website (www.cn.ca/investors), for a description of major risk factors.

Forward-looking statements reﬂect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reﬂect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

PICTURED ABOVE:One of CN's newest high-efﬁciency locomotives, Jasper, AB. Photo by CN employee Tim Stevens.

Creating Valuefor Our Shareholders

2019 Highlights

TOTAL REVENUES

OPERATING RATIO

ADJUSTED ROIC1)

$14.9B

62.5%

15.1%

FREE CASH FLOW1)

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE1)

$2.0B

$5.83

$5.80

1) See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.

CN'S STOCK PERFORMANCE (2013 - 2019)1)

192%

(Index: Closing price on January 31, 2013 = 100)

CNR (TSX)

CNI (NYSE)

S&P 500

CUMULATIVE TOTAL RETURN SINCE JANUARY 2013

TSX

CN's share price on the TSX (CNR) has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% since our initial public offering (IPO) in 1995.

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1) As at December 31, 2019

Source: Bloomberg

TOTAL SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION

(in millions $)

pShare repurchasespDividends

~77%

(Index: Closing price on January 31, 2013 = 100)

3,244

2,746 996

OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME1)RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2019

2,124 724 1,400

1,700

CN's strong ﬁnancial position allowed us to distribute over $3.2 billion to our shareholders in 2019. We have increased our dividend every year since 1995 at an average CAGR of 16%. CN has returned over $23 billion to our

2013shareholders since 2000 in the form of

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

share repurchases.

1) As at December 31, 2019

1) See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.

CN'S STOCK PERFORMANCE (2013 - 2019)1)

1,544

CN | 2020 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

01

Our Strengths andCompetitive Advantages

A GREAT AND DIVERSIFIED FRANCHISE

CN is a leading North American transportation and logistics company, and our approximately 20,000-mile network spans Canada and Mid-America, connecting ports on three coasts.

KEY STATISTICS1)

What sets CN apart

Proven track record of growth and ﬁnancial stability

~20,000

Expansive North American network with unmatched reach

ROUTE MILES

$3.9B

CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

CN's network was not built overnight. Our solid franchise is the result of strategic capital spending to strengthen and evolve the network and our key acquisitions across Canada and in the U.S. to build our tracks and extend our geography, which includes CN's ﬂuidity advantage in Chicago.

CN is committed to long-term value for our shareholders through strong ﬁnancial performance and a best-in-class balance sheet. Our ﬁrst use of cash is investing in the business to accommodate expected growth and to ensure the safety and ﬂuidity of the network.

25,975

Pioneers of Scheduled Railroading with a supply chain focus

EMPLOYEES(end of period)

15%

MORE FUEL EFFICIENT THAN THE INDUSTRY AVERAGE

For more than 15 years, Scheduled Railroading has been the foundation of how CN operates, from our day-to-day operations to our procurement practices. With Scheduled Railroading as our base, we are looking at innovative ways to transform our whole business, from engineering to sales and marketing, to be a best-in-class supply chain enabler.

Experienced and diverse talentCN is proud to have a pool of talent that draws on experience and knowledge not only from the rail industry, but also from other industries to build a more well-rounded management team. Our management team is composed of innovative, transformative and accountable leaders who are willing to take measured risks and build on our solid foundation.

Financial andOperating Measures

Financial measures

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Total revenues ($ millions)

12,611

12,037

13,041

14,321

Freight revenues ($ millions)

11,905

11,326

12,293

13,548

Operating income ($ millions)

5,155

5,032

5,243

5,493

Adjusted operating income ($ millions)1)

5,155

5,032

5,243

5,520

Net income ($ millions)

3,538

3,640

5,484

4,328

Adjusted net income ($ millions)1)

3,580

3,581

3,778

4,056

Diluted earnings per share ($)

4.39

4.67

7.24

5.87

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($)1)

4.44

4.59

4.99

5.50

Free cash ﬂow ($ millions)1)

2,373

2,520

2,778

2,514

Gross property additions ($ millions)

2,706

2,752

2,703

3,531

Share repurchases ($ millions)

1,750

2,000

2,000

2,000

Dividends per share ($)

1.25

1.50

1.65

1.82

FINANCIAL POSITION

Total assets ($ millions)

Total liabilities ($ millions)

Shareholders' equity ($ millions)

36,402 21,452 14,950

37,057 22,216 14,841

37,629 20,973 16,656

41,214 23,573 17,641

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Operating ratio (%)

Adjusted operating ratio (%)1)

Adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple (times)1)

59.1 59.1 1.77

58.2 58.2 1.85

59.8 59.8 1.75

61.6 61.5 1.94

Return on invested capital (ROIC) (%)1)

Adjusted ROIC (%)1)

16.8 17.0

16.0 15.8

22.4 15.9

16.7 15.7

2019 VS. 2015 CAGR

+4%

+2%

+7%

+340bps*

1) See section entitled Non-GAAP Measures for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures.

Operating measures2)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

STATISTICAL OPERATING DATA

Gross ton miles (GTMs) (billions)

Revenue ton miles (RTMs) (billions)

Carloads (thousands)

442.1 224.7 5,485

423.4 214.3 5,205

469.2 237.1 5,737

490.4 248.4 5,976

Route miles (includes Canada and the U.S.)

19,600

19,600

19,500

19,500

Employees (end of period)

Employees (average for the period)

23,066 24,406

22,249 22,322

23,945 23,074

25,720 25,423

KEY OPERATING MEASURES

Freight revenue per RTM (cents) Freight revenue per carload ($)

5.30

5.28

5.18

5.45

2,170

2,176

2,143

2,267

GTMs per average number of employees (thousands) Operating expenses per GTM (cents)

18,114

18,969

20,335

19,290

1.69

1.65

1.66

1.80

Labor and fringe beneﬁts expense per GTM (cents) Diesel fuel consumed (US gallons in millions) Average fuel price ($/US gallon)

0.57

0.57

0.54

0.58

425.0

398.9

441.4

462.7

2.68

2.34

2.74

3.32

GTMs per US gallon of fuel consumed

1,040

1,061

1,063

1,060

OPERATING METRICS

Car velocity (car miles per day)

224

236

211

188

Yard productivity (cars per yard switching hour)

48

51

51

49

Locomotive utilization (trailing GTMs per total horsepower)

219

230

225

208

Train productivity (GTMs per train mile)

8,739

9,314

9,424

9,163

Through dwell (hours)

7.3

6.9

7.7

8.3

Through network train speed (miles per hour)

21.5

22.5

20.3

18.0

CN ROLLING STOCK

Diesel locomotives (end of period)

Freight cars (end of period)

2,180 63,913

2,268 63,442

2,285 65,019

2,412 66,978

2) Statistical operating data, key operating measures and rolling stock information are unaudited and based on estimated data available at such time and are subject to change as more complete information becomes available. Deﬁnitions of these indicators are provided on our website,www.cn.ca/glossary.

2019 VS. 2015 CAGR

+2%

+1%

-1%

-3%

CN | 2020 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

05

Markets

MarketOverview

REACHING FARTHER WITH OUR CUSTOMERS

CN aims to deliver valuable transportation services for our customers and to work with all our supply chain partners as ONE TEAM with ONE GOAL. Our freight revenues are derived from seven commodity groups representing a balanced and diversiﬁed portfolio of goods, enabling CN to better weather economic ﬂuctuations and enhance our potential for growth opportunities.

Our business model is anchored on the continuous pursuit of operational and service excellence. We focus on continuous improvement and a supply chain mindset that allows us to collaborate with our customers.

Considering changing economic conditions and shiﬅing market cycles, CN nurtures the close relationships of our business units with our customers to better anticipate future demands and help them win in new end markets.

Well-diversiﬁed portfolio supported by solid base of customers and partners

Performance Summary

Revenues$ millions%Carloadsthousands%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 Change1)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 Change1)

Petroleum and Chemicals Metals and Minerals Forest Products Coal

2,442

2,174

2,208

2,660

3,052

15%

640

599

614

653

688

5%

1,437

1,218

1,523

1,689

1,643

(3%)

886

807

995

1,030

1,008 (2%)

1,728

1,797

1,788

1,886

1,808

612

434

535

661

658

(4%) -%

441

440

424

418

375 (10%)

438

333

303

346

335 (3%)

Grain and Fertilizers Intermodal AutomotiveTotal freightOther

2,071

2,098

2,214

2,357

2,392

1%

607

602

619

632

619 (2%)

2,896

2,846

3,200

3,465

3,787

9%

2,232

2,163

2,514

2,634

2,618 (1%)

719

759

825

830

858

3%

241

261

268

263

11,905

11,326

12,293

13,548

14,198

5%

5,485

5,205

5,737

5,976

269 5,912

2% (1%)

Total

706 12,611

711 12,037

748 13,041

773 14,321

719 14,917

(7%) 4%

RTMsmillions%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 Change1)

2015

2016

2017

Average length of haulmiles% 2018 2019 Change1)

Petroleum and Chemicals Metals and Minerals Forest Products Coal

51,103

43,395

44,375

50,722

53,989

6%

897

821

819

21,828

20,233

27,938

27,993

25,449

(9%)

307

313

339

30,097

31,401

30,510

29,918

27,187

(9%)

810

836

840

15,956

11,032

14,539

17,927

17,653

(2%)

317

292

435

Grain and Fertilizers Intermodal Automotive

50,001

51,485

56,123

57,819

55,597

(4%)

831

865

905

52,144

53,056

59,356

60,120

58,344

(3%)

1,822

1,841

1,848

3,581

3,725

4,257

3,884

3,735

(4%)

766

730

802

224,710 214,327 237,098 248,383241,954

(3%)

727

749

775

1) % change from 2018 to 2019.

Industry leading in volume growth

CN | 2020 INVESTOR FACT BOOK UPDATE

07

874

885

1%

336

315

(6%)

839

841

-%

464

470

1%

905

887

(2%)

1,826

1,816

(1%)

762

741

(3%)

782

777

(1%)

CN VOLUME PERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO INDUSTRY PEERS (RTMs)

(Index 2013 = 100)

130

120

CN KSU CP NSC CSX UNP

+2.4%

CAGR IN RTMs BETWEEN 2013 AND 2019

110

100

90

CN's objective is to grow our business faster than the overall North American economy. CN has demonstrated a strong track record of growth, outpacing our railroad industry peers.

80

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 13 959 M 10 304 M 10 304 M
Net income 2020 3 859 M 2 849 M 2 849 M
Net Debt 2020 14 250 M 10 519 M 10 519 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 84 754 M 62 591 M 62 563 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,09x
Nbr of Employees 23 975
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 120,64 CAD
Last Close Price 119,40 CAD
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marlene Kaye Puffer President & CEO-Investment Division
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly COO, Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.64%62 442
UNION PACIFIC-6.48%114 732
CSX CORPORATION-4.84%52 710
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-10.11%44 706
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.39%34 201
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-3.90%13 985
