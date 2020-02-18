Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Canadian National Railway : Issues Temporary Layoffs

02/18/2020 | 07:38pm EST

By Paul Viera

Canadian National Railway said Tuesday night it issued temporary layoff notices to 450 employees because of blockades set up in eastern Canada by anti-pipeline protestors.

In response, CN shut down its eastern Canadian network last week, leading to the cancellation of 400 trains. The Montreal railroad said the layoffs were regrettable because the protests, which began nearly two weeks ago, "are unrelated to CN's activities, and beyond our control."

The Canadian government reiterated Monday it wants to pursue a peaceful end to the blockades, which meant to show solidarity to native leaders opposed to the construction in western Canada on a gas pipeline.

Write to Paul Viera at paul.vieira@wsj.com

