CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNR)
Canadian National Railway : JAN 29, 2019CN recognized for leadership on climate change action for tenth straight year

01/30/2019 | 12:59am EST

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has been highlighted as a global leader on corporate climate action by the CDP, achieving a place on the CDP Climate Change A list.

The Climate A List has been produced at the request of 650 investors with assets of over US$87 trillion and/or 115 major purchasing organizations with $3.3 trillion in purchasing power. Thousands of companies submit annual climate disclosures to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology.

JJ Ruest, CN president and chief executive officer, said: 'We are proud to be recognized by the CDP for the tenth straight year. Our commitment is to help our customers deliver responsibly by providing a safe, efficient and environmentally friendly way to move goods. To that effect, we have improved our fuel efficiency by 39% over the past 25 years.'

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: 'Congratulations to all companies that made it onto CDP's A List this year. As the severity of environmental risks to business becomes ever more apparent, these are the companies that are positioning themselves to provide solutions, seize new market opportunities and thrive in the transition to a sustainable economy. We need to urgently scale up environmental action at all levels in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. It's clear that the business world is an essential player in this transition and the A List companies are set to make a substantial contribution to those goals'.

The Climate Change A List is published by CDP each year, alongside similar lists for leadership on protecting forests and water security.

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP Climate Change A List are available here, along with all other public company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/scores.
More information about CN's CDP response is available online: www.cn.ca/environment.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$87 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 7,000 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2018. This is in addition to the over 750 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP, formerly Carbon Disclosure Project, is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit www.CDP.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

Contacts:
Media
Jonathan Abecassis
Senior Manager
Media Relations
(514) 399-7956 		Investors
Paul Butcher
Vice-President
Investor Relations
(514) 399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 05:58:10 UTC
