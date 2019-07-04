Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Canadian National Railway : JUL 04, 2019CN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary

07/04/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

CN announces the donation of a legacy forest

CALGARY, Alberta, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 100th anniversary, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that CN 100: A Moving Celebration, the moving container village celebrating the people, history and future of CN, is in Calgary until Sunday, July 7th. To find out more about the CN 100 celebrations and schedule, please visit http://www.cn100.ca/en/.

CN has a proud history of providing to non-profit organizations, causes and initiatives in communities across its network. In 2018, CN donated nearly $1.1 million to Alberta based organizations. The trees that are decorating the moving celebrations will be donated to the city of Calgary to create a CN legacy forest of mature trees to be planted on July 25, 2019.

'CN believes in making lasting changes in the communities where we operate,' said Sean Finn, executive vice-president corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. 'The urban forest, which will be located on Stampede Grounds, attests to CN's 100-year presence in Calgary and to the importance of CN's contribution to the city. We have been part of Alberta's economy and social fabric for the last century and we endeavour to continue playing an active and productive role in moving Western Canadian natural resources to markets.'

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Source:
Media Investors
Alexandre Boulé Paul Butcher
Senior Advisor Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-4735 514-399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 19:12:15 UTC
