Canadian National Railway : JUL 23, 2019CN declares third-quarter 2019 dividend

07/23/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a third-quarter 2019 dividend on the Company's common shares outstanding. A quarterly dividend of fifty-three and three-fourths cents (C$0.5375) per common share will be paid on Sept. 30, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 9, 2019.

CN is a true backbone of the economy transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts
Media
Jonathan Abecassis
Senior Manager
Media Relations
(514) 399-7956 		Investment Community
Paul Butcher
Vice-President
Investor Relations
(514) 399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 20:29:04 UTC
