Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian National Railway : JUN 06, 2019June 6, 2019 - CN Celebrates 100 Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 08:28am EDT

OTTAWA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) proudly marks its 100th anniversary today. CN was created by an Act of Parliament in Canada on June 6, 1919, and has since contributed continuously to Canada's economy and prosperity. CN's anniversary will be marked today in the Parliament of Canada through member statements in the House of Commons and in the Senate. CN also hosted a Gala for stakeholders in Ottawa featuring the Confederation Players, a Prince Edward Island-based troupe of costumed, young, bilingual Canadian actors trained to re-enact the Fathers and Ladies of Confederation.

Through its evolution over the years - from a Federal Crown Corporation for 75 years to its privatization in 1995 - CN is the railway that uniquely spans North America from Eastern Canada to Western Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. For 100 years, CN has been serving Canada's economy, from building the country to now moving over $250 billion worth of its customers' goods annually. If you eat it, use it or drive it, chances are that CN moves it.

A hundred years ago, railroads like CN were at the forefront of pioneering changes to transportation to the benefit of the country. That pioneer spirit continues as CN railroaders constantly seek to innovate in how to move goods across North America more efficiently using new technologies.

'We are proud of what we have accomplished at CN over the past 100 years. On this very historic day, we think back to what our predecessors accomplished for CN and for their communities, and we look confidently to the future where CN will continue to be a leader in safety and technology and by transporting the goods the world needs and consumes more efficiently through our world-class supply chains,' said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. 'We encourage our employees, retirees and their families to mark our anniversary in the best way possible-by giving their time to a worthy organization in their community. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our CN employees and retirees for all their efforts over the years in getting us to where we are today.'

CN also announced a new program targeted at fostering employee civic engagement. In addition to the existing Railroader in Your Community Program, where CN donates up to $1000 to organizations in the names of every CN employee or retiree that does volunteer work, CN employees and retirees, and their families, along with CN customers and partners, will be encouraged to donate time to an organization of their choice that has a direct and tangible impact in their community. This initiative will take place as the CN in Your Community Day every June 6 going forward-not only to mark the company's anniversary, but more importantly, to demonstrate CN's commitment to have a positive impact in every community where its employees and retirees live and work.

'CN's history is closely tied to Canada's economic and social development, and now to that of North America,' said Robert Pace, chairman of CN's board of directors. 'I am pleased that CN continues its efforts to play an important and positive role in our communities with safety at the heart of its values. It's great to see what CN's employees and retirees have accomplished in the last 100 years and what they will continue to do as they continue to innovate in the future.'

As 2019 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and as CN played an important role in moving Canadian troops and military equipment in our war efforts, CN's first targeted volunteer event during CN in Your Community Day will be to support Canada's veterans. Many Canadian soldiers traveled on CN trains on their way for overseas deployment. CN employees will be visiting 250 veterans at the Perley & Rideau Veterans Health Center in Ottawa.

For CN's 100th anniversary, the Company will tour parts of North America with CN 100: A Moving Celebration. The moving interactive container village celebrates the people, history and future of CN along with the communities along CN's network. In each city where the festivities will occur, CN will also create a Community Board of community leaders to guide its Stronger Communities Fund decisions and strengthen community partnerships. The Company will also plant commemorative forests of 100 mature trees as a legacy gift for the host cities. To find out more about the CN 100 celebrations, please visit www.CN100.ca.

Contacts:
Media Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-7956 514-399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 12:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
08:28aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 06, 2019June 6, 2019 - CN Celebrates 100 Years
PU
08:02aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : June 6, 2019 - CN Celebrates 100 Years
AQ
06/06CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended June 1
DJ
06/05CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : Closes the Market
AQ
06/04CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail boosts three-year profit goals despite a few..
AQ
06/04CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 04, 2019CN sets strategic agenda focused on grow..
PU
06/04CN sets strategic agenda focused on growth and technology
GL
06/03CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Produ..
AQ
05/31ADVISORY : Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain a..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 624 M
EBIT 2019 6 176 M
Net income 2019 4 419 M
Debt 2019 13 605 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 20,10
P/E ratio 2020 17,67
EV / Sales 2019 6,55x
EV / Sales 2020 6,17x
Capitalization 88 682 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 119  CAD
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.30%64 755
UNION PACIFIC23.28%117 742
CSX CORPORATION23.39%60 299
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION34.56%52 220
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD24.89%31 115
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN22.70%11 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About