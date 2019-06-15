Canadian National Railway : JUN 15, 2019Teamsters Rail Traffic Controllers Ratify New CN Agreement

Agreement furthers long-term labour stability

MONTREAL, June 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that following the tentative agreement reached in May, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Rail Canada Traffic Controllers (TCRC-RCTC) has ratified the agreement. This agreement covers 180 rail traffic controllers in Canada. The four-year agreement, which is retroactive to January 1, 2019, provides for wage, and benefits improvements.

'Rail traffic controllers play an important role in ensuring the safety and fluidity of our operations,' said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN. 'We are pleased that, along with furthering long term labour stability, this agreement demonstrates once again that our team of skilled railroaders, whether management or union, are working together toward mutually satisfying solutions.'

About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca .