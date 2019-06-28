Canadian National Railway : JUN 28, 2019Derailment in the international rail tunnel between Port Huron, MI and Sarnia, ON

June 28, 2019 - We are currently experiencing a service disruption as a result of a derailment in the international rail tunnel between the United States (Port Huron, MI) and Canada (Sarnia, ON). We are working to restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, CN is currently rerouting traffic to deliver our customers' good in a safe and efficient manner. Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves.

We will be notifying customers with traffic moving through this area with more details.

Customers can reach out to their CN Service Delivery Representative regarding any questions they may have about this temporary disruption to our service.