Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian National Railway : JUN 28, 2019Derailment in the international rail tunnel between Port Huron, MI and Sarnia, ON

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

June 28, 2019 - We are currently experiencing a service disruption as a result of a derailment in the international rail tunnel between the United States (Port Huron, MI) and Canada (Sarnia, ON). We are working to restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, CN is currently rerouting traffic to deliver our customers' good in a safe and efficient manner. Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves.

We will be notifying customers with traffic moving through this area with more details.

Customers can reach out to their CN Service Delivery Representative regarding any questions they may have about this temporary disruption to our service.

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 21:47:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
05:48pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 28, 2019Derailment in the international rail tun..
PU
06/25CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 25, 2019CN to report second quarter 2019 financi..
PU
06/25CN to report second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on July 23, ..
GL
06/19North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.9% in Week Ended June 15
DJ
06/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 15, 2019Teamsters Rail Traffic Controllers Ratif..
PU
06/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Teamsters Rail Traffic Controllers Ratify New CN Agr..
AQ
06/14CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Environmental Assessment Agency - Schedule Now Avail..
AQ
06/13CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 13, 2019CN 100 Celebrations Come to Halifax
PU
06/13CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN 100 Celebrations Come to Halifax
AQ
06/12CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 12, 2019CN donates $150,000 to the Milton Distri..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 597 M
EBIT 2019 6 168 M
Net income 2019 4 406 M
Debt 2019 13 644 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 19,69
P/E ratio 2020 17,30
EV / Sales 2019 6,43x
EV / Sales 2020 6,06x
Capitalization 86 617 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 118  CAD
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY17.94%65 998
UNION PACIFIC20.10%117 508
CSX CORPORATION23.05%61 861
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION28.92%51 438
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD26.49%32 700
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN26.53%12 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About