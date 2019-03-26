Canadian National Railway : MAR 26, 2019CN to hold its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders in Montreal on April 30, 2019

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will hold its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders in Montreal on April 30, 2019, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary.



The meeting will be held at Le Windsor, Windsor Ballroom, 1170 Peel Street, Montreal starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. CN will provide an audio webcast of the meeting via the Investors' section of its website, www.cn.ca/en/investors .

The company's Management Information Circular and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, its 2018 Annual Report, and the 2018 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F are available in the Investors' section of CN's website.

CN is pleased to be hosting this year's annual meeting of shareholders in Montreal, where the Company's headquarters are located, as 2019 marks our 100th anniversary. From our beginnings, in 1919, CN played an important role in nation building. For CN's 100th anniversary, we invite you to discover, explore and celebrate the people, places and events that have made us who we are. Stopping in cities across North America, CN100 - A Moving Celebration will be a traveling collection of informative experiences. It will be a great way for CN's extended family and friends to look back on the miles we've covered together and imagine what lies ahead.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca .

