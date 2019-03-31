Log in
Canadian National Railway : MAR 31, 2019CN and Unifor reach tentative agreements

03/31/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

MONTREAL, March 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that new tentative collective agreements have been reached between Unifor Council 4000 and CN. Three collective agreements cover over 2,150 CN employees in Canada including all clerks and intermodal workers, excavator-operators, as well as conductors and locomotive engineers working on the SAR internal shortline in northern Alberta. A fourth agreement covers approximately 1,000 owner-operator truck drivers of Canadian National Transportation Limited (CNTL). These tentative agreements were reached prior to their expiration.

'I am very pleased to announce these tentative agreements, that were reached prior to their expiration, covering over 3,100 of our unionized team members in Canada', said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer CN. 'I look forward to the ratification of these agreements as we continue to negotiate longer term collective agreements with our union partners, securing labour stability for our customers, employees and shareholders.'

No details of the tentative agreements will be released publicly until the agreements are ratified.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information on CN, visit the company's website at www.cn.ca.

Sources
Media
Jonathan Abecassis
Senior Manager
Media Relations
(514) 399-7956 		Investors
Paul Butcher
Vice-President
Investor Relations
(514) 399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 18:31:01 UTC
