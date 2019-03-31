Canadian National Railway : MAR 31, 2019CN and Unifor reach tentative agreements

MONTREAL, March 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that new tentative collective agreements have been reached between Unifor Council 4000 and CN. Three collective agreements cover over 2,150 CN employees in Canada including all clerks and intermodal workers, excavator-operators, as well as conductors and locomotive engineers working on the SAR internal shortline in northern Alberta. A fourth agreement covers approximately 1,000 owner-operator truck drivers of Canadian National Transportation Limited (CNTL). These tentative agreements were reached prior to their expiration.



'I am very pleased to announce these tentative agreements, that were reached prior to their expiration, covering over 3,100 of our unionized team members in Canada', said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer CN. 'I look forward to the ratification of these agreements as we continue to negotiate longer term collective agreements with our union partners, securing labour stability for our customers, employees and shareholders.'

No details of the tentative agreements will be released publicly until the agreements are ratified.

