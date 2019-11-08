Log in
Canadian National Railway Company

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
Canadian National Railway : NOV 08, 2019James Street Swing Bridge Reopening

11/08/2019 | 03:45pm EST

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that the repair work on the James Street Swing Bridge is complete and that the bridge will be reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic in both directions on Saturday, November 9th 2019 at 10:00 am local time.

'CN is pleased that the bridge is reopening and that this important road link in Thunder Bay is once again accessible to the public,' said Olivier Chouc, vice-president of Law at CN. 'The leadership of Chief Peter Collins was instrumental in getting to where we are today and we would like to thank him for his commitment to the greater good of his community.'

'I would like to thank CN for collaborating with our community to reopen the bridge,' said Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins. 'For our community, this bridge is an important link with Thunder Bay and having it reopened is key to economic benefits and access to services.'

The Bridge had been under repair following a fire on October 29th, 2013. The driveable lane width remains unchanged at 9.33'. The speed limit will be maintained at 20 km/hr with load carrying restriction of 15,000 kg across the bridge. The sidewalk has been widened to accommodate the lost width resulting from the addition of the protection barrier between the roadway and sidewalk to improve the safety for both vehicles and pedestrians using the bridge. The handrail has been modified to match railing height of 1.4m to meet current safety requirements.

About CN
CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:
Media Investors
Alexandre Boulé Paul Butcher
Senior Advisor Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-4735 514-399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 20:44:08 UTC
