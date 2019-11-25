Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian National Railway : NOV 25, 2019 Labour negotiations update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 07:43pm EST

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2019 -- CN would like to update you on the negotiations with the union, which represents approximately 3,200 of CN employees working as train conductors and railyard coordinators in Canada.

Negotiations continued through the weekend and CN remains committed to working closely with the federal mediators in order to reach a fair agreement.

For those reasons, CN has proposed solutions to end the strike or continue negotiating without further impacting the economy. The company has proposed to the union to return to work and to submit remaining differences to voluntary binding arbitration, to date the union has not accepted CN's offer.

CN recognizes the impact this strike is having on customers and on the Canadian economy. CN understands that this labour dispute is affecting their operations and can result in forced shutdowns and layoffs. We want to thank our customers and assure them that the Company will be prepared to start recovering at the end of the strike.

CN's small pool of qualified management employees only allows the Company to operate at approximately 10% of normal service across its extensive 22,000 kilometre long Canadian network safely and help keep the Canadian economy moving. We are doing everything we can to move as much as we can given that we are in a strike.

CN is aware of the recording released earlier by the union and is looking into the matter.

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 00:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
07:43pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : NOV 25, 2019 Labour negotiations update
PU
02:18pNUTRIEN : CN strike prompts potash mine shutdown, triggering 550 temporary layof..
AQ
11:44aNutrien to Shut Down Rocanville Mine for Two Weeks Due to CN Strike
DJ
11:41aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Bibeau meets with Saskatchewan farmers, urges end to..
AQ
09:31aCN meets U.S. federal requirement to operate Positive Train Control on all re..
GL
11/23CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN strike could trigger layoffs at Halifax port as r..
AQ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/22Canada Rejects Calls for Legislation to End Railway Strike
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 114 M
EBIT 2019 5 883 M
Net income 2019 4 374 M
Debt 2019 13 525 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,62x
EV / Sales2020 6,30x
Capitalization 86 487 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 122,82  CAD
Last Close Price 120,91  CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.88%64 667
UNION PACIFIC27.28%122 138
CSX CORPORATION13.49%54 832
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION29.18%50 371
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED29.39%32 343
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN59.17%15 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group