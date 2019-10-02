Canadian National Railway : OCT 02, 2019Unifor Affiliated CNTL Drivers Ratify New Collective Agreement

Agreement further encourages long-term labour stability

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that truck drivers for CNTL, a CN subsidiary dedicated to container pickup and deliveries, have ratified a recently negotiated collective agreement. This four-year agreement covers 950 owner-operators under contract with CNTL in Canada and is retroactive to September 16, 2019.



'CNTL is a key link in CN's integrated supply chain,' said Keith Reardon, senior vice-president, consumer product supply chain at CN. 'The ratification of this contract allows CNTL to move forward with our driver-partners, ensuring we can provide seamless, uninterrupted, exceptional service to its many customers across Canada and beyond.'

