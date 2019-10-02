Log in
Canadian National Railway : OCT 02, 2019Unifor Affiliated CNTL Drivers Ratify New Collective Agreement

10/02/2019 | 04:24pm EDT

Agreement further encourages long-term labour stability

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that truck drivers for CNTL, a CN subsidiary dedicated to container pickup and deliveries, have ratified a recently negotiated collective agreement. This four-year agreement covers 950 owner-operators under contract with CNTL in Canada and is retroactive to September 16, 2019.

'CNTL is a key link in CN's integrated supply chain,' said Keith Reardon, senior vice-president, consumer product supply chain at CN. 'The ratification of this contract allows CNTL to move forward with our driver-partners, ensuring we can provide seamless, uninterrupted, exceptional service to its many customers across Canada and beyond.'

About CN
CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:
Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-7956 (514) 399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 20:23:07 UTC
