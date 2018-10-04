Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Canadian National Railway : OCT 04, 2018CN receives Progressive Aboriginal Relations Bronze certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

First transportation company to earn Bronze Level certification for commitment to working with Aboriginal communities and businesses

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) announced that CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) has become the first transportation company in Canada to receive the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) Bronze Level certification.

Established in 2001, CCAB's PAR certification signals to Aboriginal communities that designated companies are good business partners, great places to work and committed to the prosperity of Aboriginal communities. CN was designated a PAR Committed company in 2016 and has been a CCAB Patron member since 2015.

'We are very pleased to have earned the PAR Bronze Level designation and remain dedicated to developing respectful and mutually-beneficial relationships with all Aboriginal people,' said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN. 'We look forward to continuing our work with the Aboriginal business community and fostering opportunities with Aboriginal chambers of commerce, entrepreneurs and businesses across Canada.'

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Aboriginal peoples in Canada's economy, offering knowledge, resources and programs to both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal owned companies that foster economic opportunities for Aboriginal peoples and businesses across Canada. Recipients of the PAR designation are assessed in four key areas: leadership actions, employment, business development, and community relationships.

'CN has demonstrated it places high value on the importance of positive relationships and partnerships with Aboriginal communities and businesses,' said JP Gladu, president and chief executive officer of CCAB. 'We welcome CN as our newest PAR Bronze Level member and, as a business operating across Canada, congratulate CN's leadership and employees on their journey moving toward addressing the economic reconciliation that is supporting an Aboriginal business renaissance in Canada today.'

CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of more than 25,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the company's website at www.cn.ca. Learn more about CN's Aboriginal Vision at www.cn.ca/aboriginalvision.

Contacts:
Media Investment Community
Patrick Waldron Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-8803 (514) 399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 12:37:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
02:38pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : OCT 04, 2018CN receives Progressive Aboriginal Relat..
PU
02:01pCN receives Progressive Aboriginal Relations Bronze certification
GL
09/27CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN to report third-quarter 2018 financial and operat..
AQ
09/26Cenovus Signs Deals to Ship Oil Via Rail
DJ
09/26CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN encourages public to participate in safety effort..
AQ
09/25CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : SEP 25, 2018CN to report third-quarter 2018 financia..
PU
09/25CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN to report third-quarter 2018 financial and operat..
AQ
09/25CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Media Availability CN Police officers available for ..
AQ
09/24CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : SEP 24, 2018CN encourages public to participate in s..
PU
09/24CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN encourages public to participate in safety effort..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03Q3 2018 Dividend Report 
10/03Raymond James bullish on Canadian railway stocks 
10/02September 2018 - Passive Income 
10/01September 2018 Portfolio Update 
09/27Canadian Railway's Business And Dividend Track Record Are Impressive 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 14 189 M
EBIT 2018 5 535 M
Net income 2018 4 087 M
Debt 2018 11 730 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 21,01
P/E ratio 2019 18,80
EV / Sales 2018 6,79x
EV / Sales 2019 6,37x
Capitalization 84 569 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 114  CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Leduc Senior VP-Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY11.13%65 642
UNION PACIFIC21.60%120 582
CSX CORPORATION36.32%64 402
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION25.78%51 035
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED18.46%30 112
DSV18.30%16 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.