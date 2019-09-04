Log in
Canadian National Railway : SEP 04, 2019CN and COSCO Shipping Lines Extend Intermodal Partnership

09/04/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that COSCO Shipping has chosen CN to be the exclusive rail provider for COSCO Shipping's discharge at the Ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Montreal, and Halifax to all currently served CN destinations.

'We are proud that CN's excellence in supply chain logistics and focus on growth has earned the continued trust of COSCO shipping's business,' said Keith Reardon, senior vice-president of consumer product supply chain at CN. 'This is yet another strategic contract signed recently. By choosing CN to service all inland destinations on the network, COSCO will be well positioned to benefit from a unique tri-coastal access. This new exclusive Canadian partnership further reinforces our relationship and our commitment to providing the best intermodal rail service.'

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN - Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries - serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca.

Contacts:
Media Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-7956 514-399-0052

Disclaimer

CN - Canadian National Railway Company published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 21:01:02 UTC
