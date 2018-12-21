Canadian National Railway : Says Met Year-End Deadlines for PTC Plan

By Michael Dabaie

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) said Friday it met its milestones in its positive train control implementation plan before the year-end deadline.

Mandated by the U.S. Congress to be installed on certain mainline tracks, PTC is a system designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, derailments caused by excessive speed, and certain unauthorized train movements on a given track segment.

The rail company said it is investing $1.4 billion on the entire project to install PTC on approximately 3,100 route-miles in the U.S.

Canadian National said it applied on Nov. 7 for a two-year extension to complete deployment and interoperability.

U.S.-listed shares of Canadian National were recently down 0.7%

