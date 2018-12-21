Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian National Railway : Says Met Year-End Deadlines for PTC Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 08:12pm CET

By Michael Dabaie

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) said Friday it met its milestones in its positive train control implementation plan before the year-end deadline.

Mandated by the U.S. Congress to be installed on certain mainline tracks, PTC is a system designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, derailments caused by excessive speed, and certain unauthorized train movements on a given track segment.

The rail company said it is investing $1.4 billion on the entire project to install PTC on approximately 3,100 route-miles in the U.S.

Canadian National said it applied on Nov. 7 for a two-year extension to complete deployment and interoperability.

U.S.-listed shares of Canadian National were recently down 0.7%

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
08:12pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Says Met Year-End Deadlines for PTC Plan
DJ
07:45pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : DEC 21, 2018CN achieves PTC milestones before year-e..
PU
07:31pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN achieves PTC milestones before year-end deadline
AQ
12/20CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : DEC 20, 2018CN and United Steelworkers reach tentati..
PU
12/20CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN and United Steelworkers reach tentative agreement
AQ
12/20CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : United Steelworkers and CN reach tentative agreement
AQ
12/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail reaches tentative agreement with 2,100 Canad..
AQ
12/14CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : DEC 14, 2018CN and Unifor reach tentative agreement
PU
12/14CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Says Tentative Labor Agreement Reached With Unifo..
DJ
12/14CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Says Tentative Agreement Reached With Unifor
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 14 311 M
EBIT 2018 5 516 M
Net income 2018 4 101 M
Debt 2018 11 749 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 17,86
P/E ratio 2019 16,12
EV / Sales 2018 5,89x
EV / Sales 2019 5,49x
Capitalization 72 515 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 114  CAD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Michael A. Cory Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Leduc Senior VP-Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-2.61%53 661
UNION PACIFIC2.08%99 231
CSX CORPORATION12.00%52 025
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION0.72%39 746
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.57%24 809
DSV-10.05%12 676
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.