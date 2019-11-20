Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian National Railway : Seeks Arbitrator to End Strike

11/20/2019 | 05:54pm EST

By Jacquie McNish

Canadian National Railway Co. is seeking support from workers to have the government appoint an arbitrator to end an impasse in contract negotiations that triggered a strike Tuesday.

The railway said in an email to all employees Wednesday morning that the union representing 3,000 striking conductors, yard workers and other workers has "rejected all our offers" for wage, benefit and work-safety improvements.

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents the striking workers, has continued to meet with railway officials, but there has been little progress in negotiations since Friday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The support of the union and the employer is required before the government would appoint an arbitrator to assist contract negotiations.

A spokesman for Teamsters said workplace safety remains the primary concern of its members. He said a few employees at Canadian National have died on the job in the last two years. "If safety wasn't an issue we would not be on strike," he said.

Canadian National said in the email that it has offered a number of changes to improve work conditions and it is "not accurate" for the union to say the strike is about safety conditions.

The railway is Canada's largest and is a major shipper of the country's oil and gas, mining, forest and agricultural products to foreign buyers. The railway hasn't disclosed the impact of the strike on its operations.

The province of Alberta, which is centered on the oil-and-gas industry, has asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconvene Parliament to pass legislation that would force railway employees back to work. The work stoppage is the first for the railway since 2009.

Canadian officials late Wednesday said it was paramount the two sides work toward a deal. They skirted questions about CN's request for an arbitrator and possible legislation ordering an end to the strike.

"We feel there is a solution at hand," said Marc Garneau, Canada's Transport Minister, adding the government has offered mediators to help work through certain issues. "Our [government] believes collective bargaining is a legitimate process, but we are aware of the impact on the economy as well."

The country's declining trade, particularly with China, has prompted Canadian National to recently cut some jobs. The railway hasn't provided details on how many jobs are affected.

Write to Jacquie McNish at Jacquie.McNish@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 120 M
EBIT 2019 5 888 M
Net income 2019 4 381 M
Debt 2019 13 525 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 6,70x
EV / Sales2020 6,37x
Capitalization 87 732 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 122,82  CAD
Last Close Price 120,45  CAD
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.30%66 324
UNION PACIFIC27.50%122 991
CSX CORPORATION14.31%55 221
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION29.31%50 220
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED32.93%32 770
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN62.03%15 280
