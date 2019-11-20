Canadian National Railway : Seeks Arbitrator to End Strike

By Jacquie McNish

Canadian National Railway Co. is seeking support from workers to have the government appoint an arbitrator to end an impasse in contract negotiations that triggered a strike Tuesday.

The railway said in an email to all employees Wednesday morning that the union representing 3,000 striking conductors, yard workers and other workers has "rejected all our offers" for wage, benefit and work-safety improvements.

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents the striking workers, has continued to meet with railway officials, but there has been little progress in negotiations since Friday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The support of the union and the employer is required before the government would appoint an arbitrator to assist contract negotiations.

A spokesman for Teamsters said workplace safety remains the primary concern of its members. He said a few employees at Canadian National have died on the job in the last two years. "If safety wasn't an issue we would not be on strike," he said.

Canadian National said in the email that it has offered a number of changes to improve work conditions and it is "not accurate" for the union to say the strike is about safety conditions.

The railway is Canada's largest and is a major shipper of the country's oil and gas, mining, forest and agricultural products to foreign buyers. The railway hasn't disclosed the impact of the strike on its operations.

The province of Alberta, which is centered on the oil-and-gas industry, has asked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconvene Parliament to pass legislation that would force railway employees back to work. The work stoppage is the first for the railway since 2009.

Canadian officials late Wednesday said it was paramount the two sides work toward a deal. They skirted questions about CN's request for an arbitrator and possible legislation ordering an end to the strike.

"We feel there is a solution at hand," said Marc Garneau, Canada's Transport Minister, adding the government has offered mediators to help work through certain issues. "Our [government] believes collective bargaining is a legitimate process, but we are aware of the impact on the economy as well."

The country's declining trade, particularly with China, has prompted Canadian National to recently cut some jobs. The railway hasn't provided details on how many jobs are affected.

