Canadian National Railway : Sets Grain Shipment Record in May -- Commodity Comment

By Stephen Nakrosis



Canadian National Railway Co. on Monday said it moved over 2.6 million metric tons of grain in May, a record for the month.

The previous record of 2.52 MMT was set in 2014, the company said.

CN also said it moved more than "2.52 MMT of western Canadian grain, ahead of the previous May record of 2.4 MMT set in 2014 and over 20% ahead of the three year average."

CN previously reported record movements in March and April, where it "moved 2.62 MMT and 2.73 MMT respectively from Western Canada," and added "so far, during the 2019-2020 crop year, CN has moved 23.3 MMT of Western Canadian Grain."

