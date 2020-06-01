Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
Canadian National Railway : Sets Grain Shipment Record in May -- Commodity Comment

06/01/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Canadian National Railway Co. on Monday said it moved over 2.6 million metric tons of grain in May, a record for the month.

The previous record of 2.52 MMT was set in 2014, the company said.

CN also said it moved more than "2.52 MMT of western Canadian grain, ahead of the previous May record of 2.4 MMT set in 2014 and over 20% ahead of the three year average."

CN previously reported record movements in March and April, where it "moved 2.62 MMT and 2.73 MMT respectively from Western Canada," and added "so far, during the 2019-2020 crop year, CN has moved 23.3 MMT of Western Canadian Grain."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 14 058 M 10 349 M 10 349 M
Net income 2020 3 883 M 2 859 M 2 859 M
Net Debt 2020 14 181 M 10 440 M 10 440 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 84 182 M 61 782 M 61 975 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 23 975
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marlene Kaye Puffer President & CEO-Investment Division
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly COO, Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.96%60 977
UNION PACIFIC-6.05%115 262
CSX CORPORATION-1.08%54 792
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-8.16%45 674
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED4.25%33 904
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-1.72%14 302
