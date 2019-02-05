Canadian National Railway : United Steelworkers Ratify Agreement With Canadian National Railway

By Stephen Nakrosis



Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) and the United Steelworkers labor union on Tuesday announced the approval by membership of a new labor contract.

The new collective agreement covers a five-year period and is in effect until Dec. 31, 2023. It includes wage increases in each year, as well as improved medical, dental and health-care benefits.

The contract covers the 3,000 union members who inspect, maintain and repair Canadian National's systems of track, bridges and infrastructure, the union said.

"This five-year agreement provides CN with long-term stability," said J.J. Ruest, president and chief executive of Canadian National. "We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish for our railroaders."

"This is a solid, fair agreement that recognizes the hard work of our members and the key contributions they make every day to CN's success," said Jean-Francois Migneault, president of USW Local 2004.

