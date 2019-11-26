Log in
Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian National Railway, union reach deal to end strike

0
11/26/2019 | 09:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: Railcars stand idle at the CN railyards in Edmonton

Teamsters Canada and Canadian National Railway Co on Tuesday said they reached a tentative deal to end a strike at the country's largest railroad that had entered its eighth day, disrupting supply chains across the country.

"We have a deal, a CN spokesman said. The union said normal operations will resume on Wednesday morning across Canada. CN shares rose almost 2% in morning trading.

Some 3,200 striking conductors and yard workers went on strike for eight days demanding improved working conditions, including worker rest breaks, at Canada's largest railroad.

The longest rail strike in a decade has piled pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new government to intervene. On Monday, farmers facing propane shortages dumped wet corn in front of the prime minister's local Quebec office and pleaded for the government to step in.

Industry figures show about half of Canada's exports move by rail, and economists have estimated a prolonged strike could eat into economic growth.

By Allison Lampert

