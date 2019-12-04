Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
12/03 04:00:00 pm
117.15 CAD   -2.17%
06:46aCanadian National, Teck Resources Ink Rail Shipping Pact
DJ
06:01aTeck and CN Announce Significant Rail Shipping Agreement
GL
12/03CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : Locomotive Engineer Killed in Work Accident
DJ
Canadian National, Teck Resources Ink Rail Shipping Pact

12/04/2019 | 06:46am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.T, CNI) and Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.A.T, TECK) on Wednesday said they signed a long-term rail agreement for the shipping of steelmaking coal in British Columbia.

The companies said the agreement, which runs from April 2021 to December 2026, will enable Teck to significantly increase shipment volumes from its four operations between Kamloops and the Neptune terminals and other west coast ports.

Canadian National, which operates Canada's biggest rail network, said it will invest more than 125 million Canadian dollars (US$94 million) to enhance its rail infrastructure and support increased shipments to the Neptune terminals.

Teck, a Vancouver-based diversified resource company, said it expects the agreement will lower its total transportation costs and improve overall rail and terminal performance.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -2.17% 117.15 Delayed Quote.18.44%
LME COPPER CASH -0.74% 5812 End-of-day quote.-0.46%
LME ZINC CASH -2.80% 2221.5 End-of-day quote.-9.77%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -3.40% 19.89 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 043 M
EBIT 2019 5 818 M
Net income 2019 4 358 M
Debt 2019 13 526 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,47x
EV / Sales2020 6,16x
Capitalization 83 797 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 122,63  CAD
Last Close Price 117,15  CAD
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon D. Giffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.44%63 014
UNION PACIFIC21.54%116 626
CSX CORPORATION12.68%54 210
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION24.52%48 554
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED29.37%31 904
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN59.00%14 817
