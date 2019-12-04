Canadian National, Teck Resources Ink Rail Shipping Pact

By Colin Kellaher

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.T, CNI) and Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.A.T, TECK) on Wednesday said they signed a long-term rail agreement for the shipping of steelmaking coal in British Columbia.

The companies said the agreement, which runs from April 2021 to December 2026, will enable Teck to significantly increase shipment volumes from its four operations between Kamloops and the Neptune terminals and other west coast ports.

Canadian National, which operates Canada's biggest rail network, said it will invest more than 125 million Canadian dollars (US$94 million) to enhance its rail infrastructure and support increased shipments to the Neptune terminals.

Teck, a Vancouver-based diversified resource company, said it expects the agreement will lower its total transportation costs and improve overall rail and terminal performance.

