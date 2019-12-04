Log in
Canadian National Railway Company

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
News 
News

Canadian Pacific Says Teck Shift Could Trim 2021 Earnings

12/04/2019 | 08:16am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP.T, CP) Wednesday said it will continue to work with Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.A.T, TECK) after the resources company shifts some coal volume to rival Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.T, CNI) starting in 2021, but said the move could put a dent in its profits.

Canadian National and Teck earlier Wednesday announced a long-term deal for the shipment of steelmaking coal from Teck's four British Columbia operations between Kamloops and Canada's west-coast ports.

Canadian Pacific, whose 10-year agreement with Teck expires at the end of March 2021, said it will continue to serve Teck from the originating mine sites to its interchange with Canadian National at Kamloops.

The Calgary, Alberta-based railroad said the reduced work for Teck could reduce its earnings by about 1% in 2021 unless it is able to add offsetting volumes.

Canadian Pacific said it will focus on other opportunities from Kamloops to Vancouver, including work with other customers.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -2.17% 117.15 Delayed Quote.18.44%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -1.32% 309.25 Delayed Quote.29.37%
LME COPPER CASH -0.74% 5812 End-of-day quote.-0.46%
LME ZINC CASH -2.80% 2221.5 End-of-day quote.-9.77%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -3.40% 19.89 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 043 M
EBIT 2019 5 818 M
Net income 2019 4 358 M
Debt 2019 13 526 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,47x
EV / Sales2020 6,16x
Capitalization 83 797 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 122,63  CAD
Last Close Price 117,15  CAD
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon D. Giffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.44%63 014
UNION PACIFIC21.54%116 626
CSX CORPORATION12.68%54 210
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION24.52%48 554
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED29.37%31 904
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN59.00%14 817
