MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/19 04:00:00 pm
122.65 CAD   -0.90%
05:53pConductors Begin Strike at Canadian National Railway -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:28pConductors Begin Strike at Canadian National Railway -- Update
DJ
05:05pIndustrials Flat On Global Growth Nerves -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Conductors Begin Strike at Canadian National Railway -- 2nd Update

11/19/2019 | 05:53pm EST

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Canadian National Railway Co. conductors went on strike Tuesday, disrupting shipments on Canada's biggest rail network after talks over a new collective agreement continued past a midnight deadline set by their union.

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said more than 3,000 conductors, yard workers and other train workers were picketing Tuesday outside most of the company's major Canadian terminals.

Canadian National, which carries everything from Canada's crude-oil exports to automobiles headed to U.S. and Canadian cities, operates a major network that stretches from Vancouver to Halifax and from Chicago to New Orleans.

A spokesman for the union said the strike began at 12:01 a.m. EST, but negotiations continued during the day Tuesday.

The union said some trains were still running Tuesday because the company was using managers to operate them.

The work stoppage is the first for the railway since 2009, when engineers went on strike for less than a week.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage on Tuesday called for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconvene Parliament earlier than planned to pass legislation that would force the railway employees back to work.

The western province of Alberta is the center of Canada's oil-and-gas industry and has faced economic hardship in recent years because of lower global oil prices and a lack of pipeline capacity. The province's energy industry is heavily dependent on railcars to transport oil to U.S. refineries.

Ms. Savage said that even a short delay in getting the railway running again could cause serious damage to the Alberta and Canadian economies.

Mr. Trudeau, whose Liberal government won an October election, has previously said he plans to reconvene Parliament on Dec. 5. A spokesman for Mr. Trudeau referred questions about possible back-to-work legislation to the labor minister's office.

A spokesman for Canadian Labor Minister Patty Hajdu said the government believes in the collective bargaining process and urges both parties to continue to negotiate.

Janet Drysdale, Canadian National's vice president of financial planning, said at a transportation conference Tuesday morning the company was disappointed by the strike action, which she said would result in a significant disruption to the railway's services.

The railway said demand has declined this year as a result of trade tensions.

On Tuesday, Ms. Drysdale said the company is dealing with a weaker economic environment, particularly as it relates to manufacturing and commodities, and has seen a significant decline in volumes so far in the fourth quarter.

The slowdown recently prompted the railway to cut some jobs. Canadian National hasn't provided details on how many jobs are affected.

A previous collective agreement expired in July, Teamsters Canada said. The union said it is pushing for better working conditions for employees, some of whom it said are working long shifts.

Wages aren't a major issue in the negotiations, the union said.

--Jacquie McNish contributed to this article.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTION S.A. -0.66% 3 End-of-day quote.2.39%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.90% 122.65 Delayed Quote.22.58%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.50% 1.46943 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.38% 60.79 Delayed Quote.16.92%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.50% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
WTI -3.16% 55.1 Delayed Quote.25.46%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 15 120 M
EBIT 2019 5 888 M
Net income 2019 4 381 M
Debt 2019 13 525 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,75x
EV / Sales2020 6,42x
Capitalization 88 526 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 122,82  CAD
Last Close Price 122,65  CAD
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY22.58%66 991
UNION PACIFIC27.52%122 353
CSX CORPORATION15.26%55 228
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION27.77%50 421
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED32.06%33 433
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN60.86%15 330
