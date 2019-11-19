Conductors Begin Strike at Canadian National Railway -- 2nd Update

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- Canadian National Railway Co. conductors went on strike Tuesday, disrupting shipments on Canada's biggest rail network after talks over a new collective agreement continued past a midnight deadline set by their union.

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said more than 3,000 conductors, yard workers and other train workers were picketing Tuesday outside most of the company's major Canadian terminals.

Canadian National, which carries everything from Canada's crude-oil exports to automobiles headed to U.S. and Canadian cities, operates a major network that stretches from Vancouver to Halifax and from Chicago to New Orleans.

A spokesman for the union said the strike began at 12:01 a.m. EST, but negotiations continued during the day Tuesday.

The union said some trains were still running Tuesday because the company was using managers to operate them.

The work stoppage is the first for the railway since 2009, when engineers went on strike for less than a week.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage on Tuesday called for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconvene Parliament earlier than planned to pass legislation that would force the railway employees back to work.

The western province of Alberta is the center of Canada's oil-and-gas industry and has faced economic hardship in recent years because of lower global oil prices and a lack of pipeline capacity. The province's energy industry is heavily dependent on railcars to transport oil to U.S. refineries.

Ms. Savage said that even a short delay in getting the railway running again could cause serious damage to the Alberta and Canadian economies.

Mr. Trudeau, whose Liberal government won an October election, has previously said he plans to reconvene Parliament on Dec. 5. A spokesman for Mr. Trudeau referred questions about possible back-to-work legislation to the labor minister's office.

A spokesman for Canadian Labor Minister Patty Hajdu said the government believes in the collective bargaining process and urges both parties to continue to negotiate.

Janet Drysdale, Canadian National's vice president of financial planning, said at a transportation conference Tuesday morning the company was disappointed by the strike action, which she said would result in a significant disruption to the railway's services.

The railway said demand has declined this year as a result of trade tensions.

On Tuesday, Ms. Drysdale said the company is dealing with a weaker economic environment, particularly as it relates to manufacturing and commodities, and has seen a significant decline in volumes so far in the fourth quarter.

The slowdown recently prompted the railway to cut some jobs. Canadian National hasn't provided details on how many jobs are affected.

A previous collective agreement expired in July, Teamsters Canada said. The union said it is pushing for better working conditions for employees, some of whom it said are working long shifts.

Wages aren't a major issue in the negotiations, the union said.

--Jacquie McNish contributed to this article.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com