Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North American Rail Traffic Fell 18.7% in Week Ended May 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

North American rail traffic fell 18.7% last week, ending a string of six straight weeks of declines topping 20% amid nascent signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be loosening its stranglehold on the economy, data from the Association of American Railroads showed.

Carload volume tumbled 26.2% for the week ended May 23 on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, with double-digit declines across eight of the 10 commodity groups tracked.

Intermodal traffic fell 10.8% for the week, the trade group said Wednesday.

In the week ended May 16, North American rail traffic declined 20.9%. For the first 21 weeks of the year, North American traffic is down 11.4%, compared with a year-to-date decline of 11% reported a week earlier.

The AAR said U.S. rail traffic slid 19.2% last week, as carloads plunged 27.5% and the volume of intermodal containers and trailers fell 11.2%. However, the AAR said 75% of the carload categories it tracks showed modestly higher loadings last week than the week before, while intermodal originations were higher than in any of the previous 11 weeks.

"While we can't yet say whether rail traffic and, by extension, the economy, have turned a corner, these are all encouraging signs," said John Gray, AAR senior vice president. "As areas across the country begin to reopen over the next several weeks, perhaps we can start looking for light at the end of what has become a rather long tunnel."

U.S. rail traffic is now down 12.8% for the year to date, the AAR said, compared with a year-to-date decline of 12.5% reported a week earlier.

Canadian rail traffic fell 15.2% last week, with carloads plummeting 22.5% and intermodal units down 5.8%. Canadian rail traffic is down 7.1% for the first 21 weeks of the year.

Mexican rail traffic tumbled 24.7% for the week, with carloads falling 26% and intermodal units sliding 23.2%. Mexican rail traffic is now down 8.7% for the year, the AAR said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 2.33% 276640 Delayed Quote.-20.40%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.61% 118.63 Delayed Quote.0.26%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 0.25% 345.32 Delayed Quote.2.77%
CSX CORPORATION 1.46% 73.24 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 0.42% 154.355 Delayed Quote.0.25%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 1.59% 182.84 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
UNION PACIFIC 1.06% 172 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
01:33pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 18.7% in Week Ended May 23
DJ
05/25CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Announces New Intermodal Rail Service Between Mon..
AQ
05/22CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Announces New Intermodal Rail Service Between Mon..
AQ
05/22CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JJ Ruest CN President and Chief Executive Officer an..
AQ
05/21JJ Ruest, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ghislain Houle, Execu..
GL
05/20North American Rail Traffic Fell 20.9% in Week Ended May 16
DJ
05/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Ghislain Houle CN executive vice-president and chief..
AQ
05/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Railway Association of Canada Appoints CN's Fiona Mu..
AQ
05/14Railway Association of Canada Appoints CN's Fiona Murray as Board Chair
GL
05/14Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to a..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 14 045 M
EBIT 2020 5 333 M
Net income 2020 3 876 M
Debt 2020 14 285 M
Yield 2020 1,95%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales2020 6,97x
EV / Sales2021 6,39x
Capitalization 83 600 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 114,85 CAD
Last Close Price 117,78 CAD
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marlene Kaye Puffer President & CEO-Investment Division
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly COO, Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.26%60 186
UNION PACIFIC-8.65%115 289
CSX CORPORATION-5.29%55 221
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-7.42%46 041
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED2.77%33 422
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN0.25%14 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group