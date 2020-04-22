Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian National Railway Company    CNR   CA1363751027

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY

(CNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

North American Rail Traffic Fell 20% in Week Ended April 18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

North American rail traffic tumbled 20% last week, as vast swaths of the economy remain paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Association of American Railroads showed.

Carload volume plunged 23.5% for the week ended April 18 on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads amid declines in all 10 commodity groups tracked, while intermodal traffic fell 16.5%, the trade group said Wednesday.

"Rail volumes suffered again last week as extremely difficult times for rail customers and the economy continued," John Gray, AAR senior vice president, said. "Like everyone else, railroads are looking forward to a return to normalcy and an end to the significant challenges associated with the pandemic."

In the week ended April 11, North American rail traffic was down 20.1%.

For the first 16 weeks of the year, North American traffic is now down 8.4%, compared with a year-to-date drop of 7.7% reported a week earlier.

The AAR said U.S. rail traffic slid 23.3% last week, with carloads plunging 27.5% and the volume of intermodal containers and trailers down 19.1%.

U.S. rail traffic is now down 10% for the year to date, the AAR said, compared with a year-to-date decline of 9.1% reported a week earlier.

Canadian rail traffic fell 10.9% last week amid a 13.5% decline in carloads and a 7.9% drop in intermodal units. Canadian rail traffic is down 4.7% for the first 16 weeks of the year.

Mexican rail traffic fell 10.2% for the week, with carloads down 10.3% and intermodal units off 10.2%. Mexican rail traffic is now down 2.2% for the year, the AAR said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.36% 279000 Delayed Quote.-18.80%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 0.51% 108.25 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED 3.62% 316.55 Delayed Quote.-7.71%
CSX CORPORATION 1.16% 60.3 Delayed Quote.-15.70%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN -1.37% 129.21 Delayed Quote.-14.46%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 2.06% 153.15 Delayed Quote.-22.73%
UNION PACIFIC 1.34% 146.35 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
01:42pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 20% in Week Ended April 18
DJ
09:15aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
04/19Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
04/15North American Rail Traffic Plunged 20.1% in Week Ended April 11
DJ
04/15CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : Railways confronting a tough year ahead as volumes d..
AQ
04/08North American Rail Traffic Fell 16.1% in Week Ended April 4
DJ
04/02CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail notches record grain movement for March as i..
AQ
04/01North American Rail Traffic Fell 11.4% on Week on Coronavirus, Oil Drop
DJ
03/31CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : World hungry for Canadian grain amid pandemic, with ..
AQ
03/31CN to participate in a virtual fireside chat with Citigroup Research on April..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 14 217 M
EBIT 2020 5 355 M
Net income 2020 3 775 M
Debt 2020 14 356 M
Yield 2020 2,14%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,41x
EV / Sales2021 5,91x
Capitalization 76 711 M
Chart CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Canadian National Railway Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 110,94  CAD
Last Close Price 107,70  CAD
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Ruest President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marlene Kaye Puffer President & CEO-Investment Division
Robert L. Pace Chairman
Rob Reilly COO, Chief Information & Technology Officer, EVP
Ghislain Houle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-8.32%53 999
UNION PACIFIC-18.91%97 990
CSX CORPORATION-15.70%45 842
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-22.73%38 566
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-7.71%29 327
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-14.46%12 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group