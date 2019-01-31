Log in
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY
TSX futures rise as oil prices edge higher

01/31/2019 | 07:38am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as oil prices strengthened after data showed signs of tightening supply in the United States.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.18 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

GDP data for November, producer prices and raw materials data for December are due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 21.41 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,484.55 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.42 percent.

TOP STORIES

The Canadian province of Alberta will ease oil cut in February and March, earlier than expected, saying on Wednesday that its rare step to limit production had eased a glut of crude.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian National Railway Co: JP Morgan raises target price to C$119 from C$116.

Imperial Oil Ltd: Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$42 from C$51.

MEG Energy Corp: Morgan Stanley raises rating to overweight from equal-weight.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,325; +0.93 percent

US crude: $54.26; +0.06 percent

Brent crude: $62; +0.57 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Jan : Prior 43,884

0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 215,000; Prior 199,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 215,000

0830 Continued jobless claims : Prior 1,713 mln

0830 Employment wages QQ for Q4: Prior 0.9 pct

0830 Employment benefits QQ for Q4: Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Employment costs for Q4: Expected 0.8 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

($1 = C$1.31)

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.77% 109.58 Delayed Quote.8.38%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.77% 25014.86 Delayed Quote.7.23%
IMPERIAL OIL LTD 1.83% 37.27 Delayed Quote.5.81%
MEG ENERGY CORP 2.80% 5.5 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
NASDAQ 100 2.64% 6807.9089 Delayed Quote.4.78%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.20% 7183.0794 Delayed Quote.5.92%
S&P 500 1.55% 2681.05 Delayed Quote.6.95%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.14% 15484.55 Delayed Quote.7.96%
